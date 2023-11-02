Black Friday vacuum cleaner: Dyson, robot, cordless, etc. Which brands are already running promotions?

BLACK FRIDAY VACUUM CLEANER. Black Friday is often an opportunity to get good deals for home equipment, particularly for Dyson and Rowenta cordless vacuum cleaners, or even robot vacuum cleaners.

Black Friday and its share of promotions are soon back. Now is the perfect time to invest and equip yourself with a new vacuum cleaner. Every year, major household appliance brands offer you tons of good deals, particularly on Dyson vacuum cleaners, robot vacuum cleaners, and even Bissel vacuum cleaners.

To help you find your way through all the promotions for the month of November, the Linternaute editorial team scours sites such as Darty, La Fnac, Boulanger and even Amazon in search of the best vacuum cleaner deals. Although Black Friday does not arrive until the end of the month, promotional offers are already there and will appear throughout the month. Here are some good deals before the big day.

If you don't want to spend half your salary on a vacuum cleaner, this selection is for you. We have found some offers and devices at the best value for money for you while waiting for Black Friday.

The Dyson brand remains one of the market leaders in vacuum cleaners. Everyone dreams of having a Dyson vacuum cleaner to make their work easier at home. But the price puts off more than one! Here is a selection of the best models to watch out for during the Black Friday period. Big discounts could be coming.

Cleaning from your sofa is possible thanks to robot vacuum cleaners. These are the best when it comes to keeping your floors/carpets clean without moving too much. They can be a valuable tool for floor maintenance in most homes. If the price can hold you back, Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in this type of device. You won't regret it, especially if you're short on time or simply hate vacuuming. During the last edition, certain models were sold for less than 200 euros. While waiting for the big day, here are some good plans.

Rowenta is a very good vacuum cleaner brand that appeals to a wide audience. Less expensive than Dyson, they are just as effective. Here are some of the best deals we found while waiting for Black Friday.

Bissel vacuum cleaners are revolutionizing the world of cleaning. Multifunction, they vacuum, wash and dry. They are particularly effective on rugs and carpets. If you want efficiency, the Bissels are for you. If their price is high, Black Friday is a good time to invest. While waiting for the big day, here are the models to watch. They benefited from nice discounts during the last edition.

Cordless vacuum cleaners have maintained their position as the best-selling product because they are inherently convenient and easier to transport from room to room compared to canister vacuum cleaners.

Promotions on Dyson vacuum cleaners and robot vacuum cleaners are highly sought after and merchants have understood this well. To avoid being fooled, remember to compare prices on different sites. Indeed, some have the strategy of increasing their prices a few days before the promotions, in order to make you believe in a bigger discount. A wise consumer is worth two.