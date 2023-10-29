Black Friday TV: TVs among the good deals for the 2023 edition

Televisions on sale during Black Friday 2023? It's a certainty ! But be careful to compare offers. Especially since good deals are already online.

A few weeks before the end-of-year holidays, it's time to think about big, fun purchases. Black Friday 2023 allows for sometimes significant savings, so it's a good time to take the time to look at the offers. The promotions will be there this year on a wide selection of televisions, because it is a very sought-after product when there are discount operations, and online sales brands know this well. Darty, La Fnac, Amazon, CDiscount and all the major players have already listed the televisions which will be on promotion and with what reduction.

In this special “Black Friday TV” page, find the best offers on televisions unearthed by the Linternaute.com editorial staff. OLED, 4K, HD, you will inevitably find the one that suits you among the different models on sale. The discounts are valid on any screen size: 50, 55, or even 70 inches.

In this article, we already compare the prices of the best televisions for you, ranging from high-end to the most affordable. The discounts come from online merchants as diverse as Amazon, Rakuten, Boulanger, Rue du Commerce, Fnac and Cdiscount, and can be found at many brands: Sony, Samsung, Philips, Xiaomi, LG, Hisense and many more.

Black Friday isn't here yet, but promotional offers are already here. We are already offering you some good deals before the start of the promotional campaign.

IF you don't want to spend a fortune on a television, the prices of these low-cost televisions are also contained on TVs for less than 300 euros, or even less than 200 euros.

Small screens are useful and often used as an extra. Promotions also exist in this television market, and Black Friday 2023 will also be an opportunity to find good deals.

Televisions priced between 500 and 1500 euros are always at the heart of a small price war. During the last edition, we found significant promotions and significant discounts on this target: TVs for which you need to prepare a significant budget, but without entering the very high end.

The most expensive televisions are often the best, there is no secret. They incorporate cutting-edge technologies, which render the image and sound of a completely different quality than TVs sold on the market for less than 1,500 euros.

Televisions are hot sellers during and after Black Friday. Be vigilant and compare the different offers before purchasing because it is not too late. It is very useful to compare prices on different online sales platforms; sometimes some resellers inflate the extent of discounts.