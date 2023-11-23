Black Friday TV promotion: -35% on the Samsung QLed 55", great offer

This is a real good Black Friday 2023 deal: the Samsung QLed 4K Ultra HD TV is offered at a very reduced price. This is definitely a good deal.

Should you take advantage of Black Friday to buy a television? In this period of major commercial activity, it is very clear: there are as many scams as there are good deals. Many resellers inflate the extent of the discounts and are actually offering televisions at or near the same price as 4 months ago... But some television models are on sale at very reduced prices.

Among these models, we have spotted one which is a real good deal. We are talking about a high-end television, with OLED screen, which offers exceptional image quality, high contrasts and rich colors. With quite incredible value for money at a price of 629 euros!

This model to look at is the Samsung 55Q60C television, a benchmark for a 139 cm screen. To get the best price, here is our special Black Friday 2023 comparator:

On this TV, the black levels and color accuracy are exceptional. Note: OLED screens are remarkably thin, with a sleek and elegant design. The level of responsiveness and refresh rates are high. Also note: OLED screens are known for their durability and longevity!