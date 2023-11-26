Black Friday TV: -34%, -25%... Our selection of the best TV for the last day!

Last day of Black Friday promotions this Monday, November 27: here are the final good deals for this 2023 edition on televisions.

A little discount this Monday, November 27 for televisions at reduced prices! ! Many brands and many online sales sites are continuing the Black Friday operation. This very last day of promotions is called by some “Cyber ​​Monday”. On this page, you will find a series of attractive offers on televisions. Many brands are concerned: Nokia, Samsung, Philips, Sony... If you need to change yours or give a nice end-of-year gift to one of your loved ones, now is the chance!

Here is our selection of the most interesting televisions on sale. For us, these are the best TVs to buy given the discounts. You can also find a more complete list below, with other models according to your budget and your desires.

Please note that the big players in online sales offer special pages on promotional televisions. A word of advice if you like to spend time on a site like walking in a store, take a look at these pages:

Please also note that there are high-end TV Box subscription offers which include huge discounts on televisions. Bouygues Telecom, for example, offers the 139 cm Samsung Smart TV at a price of 69 euros instead of 549 euros, for a 2-year commitment to the Bbox ultym Smart TV.

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology has become the spearhead of the television industry, redefining our viewing experience at home. Its superiority lies in its ability to deliver images of exceptional quality and an unparalleled immersive experience. The clarity and sharpness of images on OLED displays is second to none. Each pixel turns on and off independently, creating deep blacks and striking contrasts, for subtle details in dark and bright scenes.

Then, the finesse and flexibility of OLED screens open up innovative horizons. This technology offers wider viewing angles, ensuring consistent image quality whether viewed from the front or the side. Energy efficiency is also a major advantage. OLED displays consume less power because they don't need constant backlighting, resulting in long-term savings for users and a reduced carbon footprint.

Televisions priced between 500 and 1500 euros are always at the heart of a small price war. We will find significant discounts on this target during this Black Friday 2023: TVs for which you need to prepare a significant budget, but without entering the very high end.

The Korean brand is a juggernaut in the television market. Its complete range of Neo QLED, QLED, Crystal UHD and Smart TV televisions allows it to offer products for all budgets. Here are the articles that caught our attention for this Black Friday 2023:

The LG brand is also a major player in modern television, and it must be said that the brand's very high-end TVs are among the best on the market. A sure value.

IF you don't want to spend a fortune on a television, these low-cost televisions remain in an accessible range: less than 300 euros, or even less than 200 euros.

Televisions are hot sellers during Black Friday. Be vigilant and compare the different offers carefully before purchasing. It is very useful to compare prices on different online sales platforms; sometimes some resellers inflate the extent of discounts.