Black Friday: the 10 best offers found this Tuesday, up to €500 off

Black Friday 2023 is launched at Amazon, Fnac, Darty, Cdiscount, and even Boulanger. This Tuesday, the best promotions available still show hundreds of euros in savings...

Black Friday Weeks have been ongoing at many online merchants since last week and this Tuesday, November 21, prices continue to rise as the official date of Black Friday approaches! Most major brand resellers won't wait until Friday, November 24, the day of the event, to offer their best deals. Whether it's smartphones, household appliances, video games or wireless headphones, the good deals are up for grabs from the start of the week!

Black Friday 2023 is particularly rich at Amazon, Fnac, Darty, CDiscount, Boulanger and Rakuten, where some discounts are already very strong. We strongly advise you to browse the brand websites to find the best promotions available now. We can already save hundreds of euros on certain products or see discounts of up to 60 or 70%.

In order to help you navigate all the available offers, we have selected the best offers unearthed by our editors during this "Black Friday Week", with attention to the prices displayed obviously, but also to the quality or rarity of the items. products on promotion. Here is our selection of the best offers for this Tuesday, November 21:

These offers are likely to change very quickly during the day. And stocks could also run out quickly, as these products are likely to interest the greatest number of consumers. We find in particular on sale for this Black Friday one of the best deals of the moment with the Xbox Series Warfare.

Less important promotion but rare enough to be reported: the 2nd generation AirPods Pro lose a few dozen euros before the Black Friday launch. Featuring excellent sound quality, these wireless headphones are a benchmark in their field and are not often affected by price drops.

Does the iPhone 15 really need to be presented? This smartphone, released only a few months ago, is already benefiting from several nice price drops, notably at Rakuten. You will benefit from the most recent iPhone to be released, notably with the new “Dynamic Island” notch for 200 euros less than on the Apple site.

As for vacuum cleaners, this Tuesday before Black Friday gives you the choice: the Dyson V8 Absolute was a small reference when it was released, and it is a brand recognized for this type of product. You will be able to clean your home effectively by going through every corner. If you don't have the time or the desire to do housework, you can also go for the Roomba i692 robot vacuum cleaner and its ability to be autonomous and take care of your house or apartment without you needing it. worry. The latter benefits from a great promotion on the Amazon site and the Roomba brand is well known in the field of robot vacuum cleaners.

To equip your living room, you can also go for the Panasonic TX-65MX700E TV on sale on the Amazon site for Black Friday Week. This television has 4K image quality to reproduce sublime scenes in your living room or bedroom. You can also count on its "chromecast" function to share the content of your smartphone or tablet directly on your new screen, without needing to connect them to the television.

The Google Pixel Tablet is another fairly recent product. Released only a few months ago, it is the very first tablet entirely designed by the giant Google. It is ideal for fully enjoying your favorite leisure activities such as TV series or films. You can also launch your favorite games available on tablet or control your connected home with the Google Assistant directly integrated into the tablet. A very good product already available on promotion before Black Friday.

The Xiaomi 13T is certainly the most recent product in this selection. Released only a few weeks ago, this is the latest smartphone released by Xiaomi alongside its “13T Pro” counterpart. Already offering excellent value for money, the Xiaomi 13T is even more interesting with this first promotion which is already lowering its price. A smartphone that will interest many people thanks to its photo capabilities and fast charging.

Finally, our last good Black Friday deal for this Tuesday concerns the famous Nintendo Switch. One of the best-selling portable consoles in the world has benefited from several promotions since its release. But it is especially in its packs that the Nintendo Switch is most interesting! This is the case here with this set offered by CDiscount and which brings together the famous console with one of its best-known and best-selling games: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The wild races with Mario and his friends are yours. This pack also includes a three-month subscription to Nintendo's online service so you can compete against different online players or your friends!

Here is our Black Friday selection for this Tuesday. Keep in mind that these offers and their prices can vary quickly from one merchant to another and depending on availability. We can only advise you not to hesitate too much if you find a promotion that interests you.