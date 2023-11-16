Black Friday tablet: the best of Android and Apple tablets, our price comparison

What are the most interesting touch tablet models during Black Friday 2023? Our selection.

Touchscreen tablets are among the items highlighted by resellers and online sales sites during Black Friday 2023. If D-Day takes place on Friday November 24, 2024, you should know that the promotions, imagine that some brands are already offering promotions, notably on Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and Huawei tablets.

The most active merchants during Black Friday have launched a “Black November”, or “Black Friday Previews”, like at Fnac or Darty. Amazon has already launched its Black Friday Week.

Linternaute offers you its selection of the most interesting tablet items, with a price comparison: here we give the prices charged by online sales sites on each item, in a completely transparent manner. A guarantee for you to have the best price!

Here are our top 3 tablets sold during Black Friday and benefiting from the best value for money. Lenovo is undoubtedly one of the reference models. And this year, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is one of the stars of Black Friday: most sellers are offering it with significant discounts.

Black Friday is here - or almost here, promotions on inexpensive touchscreen tablets are already online. We have identified a few models and we offer you a tool to find below which allows you to compare offers to be sure not to be fooled with inflated discounts.

Samsung has become one of the leaders in the global touch tablet market and remains an essential brand for those who want a reliable product. Samsung is also a major player in the high-end segment, notably the Galaxy Tab S9 .

This is another obviously flagship brand in the digital tablet market: Apple and its iPads. For several years, the Apple brand has established itself as one of the market leaders and offers numerous models, the prices of which can vary depending on the model and its age. A few iPads are already on sale.

Although Black Friday 2023 is still ahead of us, discounts still exist on some tablets and are already up for grabs for this pre-Christmas period!