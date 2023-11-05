Black Friday tablet: promotions during the 2023 edition

iPad, Samsung, Honor... Any good deals on tablets during Black Friday 2023? Obviously. But be wary of inflated offers and know how to spot good deals.

Black Friday is back and with it its often tempting promotional offers. Touchscreen tablets are among the items promoted by resellers and online sales sites, which offer attractive discounts every year. For Black Friday 2023, it is a certainty - and Linternaute has already been informed by certain major e-commerce players - that significant promotions will be made on these products.

If Black Friday takes place on Friday November 24, 2024, you should know that promotions multiply well before D-day, they will already be very busy on Monday November 20. And know that from now on, some sites are offering quality tablets at discounts. It's still interesting, even before Black Friday.

It is in any case a good time to consider purchases: some tablets are still displayed at prices lower than those charged the rest of the year. This is particularly the case at Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and Huawei.

Black Friday is approaching, but promotions on inexpensive touchscreen tablets are already online. We have identified a few models and we offer you a tool to find below which allows you to compare offers to be sure not to be fooled with inflated discounts.

This is another obviously flagship brand in the digital tablet market: Apple and its iPads. For several years, the Apple brand has established itself as one of the market leaders and offers numerous models, the prices of which can vary depending on the model and its age. A few iPads are already on sale.

Although Black Friday is still ahead of us, discounts still exist on some shelves and are already up for grabs for this pre-Christmas period!