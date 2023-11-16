Black Friday smartphones: -30 to -50%! Samsung S23s and Xiaomi star offers

Black Friday week begins this Friday, November 17 and there are many offers on smartphones. Samsung Galaxy, Xiaomi and even Google Pixel, particularly the latest models, are also the subject of promotions.

Great start for Black Week! The offers that were already numerous on smartphones are joined for a new wave of promotions one week before Black Friday. As the first offers suggested, all smartphone manufacturers play the game of reductions and the most sought-after models are sometimes displayed at reduced prices. It is sometimes difficult to navigate all the offers and distinguish the real good deals from the fake promotions, so here is a selection of the offers not to be missed.

First example, and not the least: the Samsung Galaxy S23, a smartphone from the latest range of the Korean brand. The phone is priced at €600 for Black Friday, which is more than €350 off the manufacturer's recommended retail price.

Another star product in the sector is on sale. This is the Xiaomi 13T smartphone which is the latest from the Chinese brand known for competing with the market leaders. The phone is sold at -30%, going from €649 to €449 and to this reduction is added an additional discount applied by the Boulanger brand: €100 reduction for the trade-in of an old phone. With this offer, the Xiaomi 13T costs only €349, almost half the price.

Samsung remains one of the brands that dominate the market and its smartphones are among the most coveted, especially since promotions make them a little more financially accessible. This is the case of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which is the pinnacle of the latest range from the Korean manufacturer which can be found at less than €900 compared to €1,419, which amounts to a discount of almost -40%. Other offers are also available on the product, but they cut prices less, sometimes leaving the smartphone at more than €1,000; however, savings of €300 can be made.

At Samsung, older smartphone models and different ranges are also on sale. Among them, well-recognizable models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone, the price of which drops almost by half, being offered at €599 compared to €1,109.

You should also take a look at the other ranges whose products are sometimes sold in packs at very competitive prices. An example with this pack including a Samsung Galaxy S21 and a JBL Go 3 speaker for the sum of €399 compared to €799.

Smartphones from the Xiaomi brand are also on sale, including the latest models on sale. The Xiaomi 13T was mentioned above, but the Xiaomi 13T Pro which was released at the end of September is also on sale and can perhaps be found for less than €700.

Xiaomi also offers other smartphones on sale, products that remain high-end such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12T. These phones are regularly presented as perfect alternatives to the Xiaomi 13 Pro and its price between €900 and €1,300. Its fast charging, the quality of photos and videos as well as the power of the device are cited among its assets.

We can also mention the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 which is one of these more affordable smartphones but retains very satisfactory capabilities. The product is sold here with a shell and tempered glass protection for the screen, all for €199. The higher version, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, is also on sale at -20%, or €349 instead of €429. The Xiaomi Redmi 12 Pro is also offered in a pack accompanied by Redmi Buds 4 Lite headphones.

As for Google smartphones, the Google Pixel 8 model released just a month ago can be found with small price reductions. It is on sale at €729 by certain brands compared to its recommended retail price of €8,509.

But the most interesting offers concern the Google Pixel 7, the previous model released last year. The smartphone remains a sure value capable of competing with the Samsung S22 and the iPhone 14. Finding it on sale is therefore a great deal and offers allow you to save up to €250, or -35%.

Black Friday hasn't started yet and the first offers are just arriving. Do not hesitate to consult this article regularly as the commercial operation approaches to find out about the most advantageous promotions.

All phone brands apply discounts on their smartphones during, and even before, Black Friday. And it is good to take a look at the other brands alongside the market leaders. Some offer very competitive products at reduced prices, like HONOR, a brand known to high-tech enthusiasts.

The HONOR brand offers discounts ranging from €100 (€200 off the recommended retail price) on its HONOR 90 model up to €300 on the most high-end products like the HONOR Magic5 Pro. The first is sold at €399.90 compared to €499.90 and the second at €899.90 compared to €1,199.90. Note that the Lite versions of the two models (the HONOR 90 Lite and the HONOR Magic5 Lite) are also on sale and are sold at €199.90 and €259.90 respectively.