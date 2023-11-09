Black Friday smartphone: a promotion on the Samsung Galaxy S23! What deals to expect?

During Black Friday, many models of Samsung, Google Pixel, Xiaomi and other smartphones are sold at reduced prices. And the promotional operation has not yet officially started as offers are already available.

Notice to consumers looking for a new smartphone: Black Friday is a great time to find what you're looking for at reduced prices. The date of the commercial operation is set for Friday November 24, but this year again offers should arrive on the shelves a few days and even a week in advance. It's time to identify the models that you want, to watch out for and take advantage of the best offers.

Smartphone manufacturers generally play the game of promotions, most often on models released the previous year and sometimes on the latest products put on sale with attractive discounts. Smartphones from Samsung, Google Pixel, Xiaomi or other brands are worth watching. For those who swear by Apple, find a selection of the best deals on iPhones.

If you still have to be patient to find out about the Black Friday offers, some are available in advance and some should not be missed! An example with an offer on a 128 GB Samsung Galaxy S23 for less than €500. The latest high-end model from the famous Korean manufacturer is one of the most sought-after products on the market despite its price of €959, count €1,219 for its 23 version and even more for the Ultra model.

Among these first reductions, some are advantageous with 25% off, such as this HONOR 50 smartphone available at €249 compared to €499 in flash sales at some brands.

Smartphones from the Xiaomi brand are also on sale before others, notably well-known models included among high-end products such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12T. These phones are regularly presented as perfect alternatives to the Xiaomi 13 Pro and its price between €900 and €1,300. Its fast charging, the quality of photos and videos as well as the power of the device are cited among its assets.

Smartphones from the manufacturer Samsung will be among the most sought after during the Black Friday period and the offers should be there, but on which models? The latest phones put on sale this year by the brand, namely the Samsung Galaxy S23, and the S23 and S23 Ultra derivatives, are the most coveted and promotions are possible despite the rather recent release of the products (February 2023). Rare deals are already available as mentioned at the beginning of this article. But you will have to be as responsive as possible to benefit from the best products at the best price.

The first promotions already available, however, concern other ranges and models that are coveted and well rated by specialists. This is the case of the Samsung Galazy Z Flip 5 foldable model, the price of which has been gradually falling since the end of summer, available for less than €800 at Rakuten.

Other products that are more mid-range but have great qualities, such as the Samsung Galaxy A51 with its four photo sensors, are at advantageous prices and are much more affordable than the brand's latest star models. Smartphones to watch for consumers who want to combine quality with economy.

The Pixel 7, a very popular model offered by Google, has a good chance of being found on sale during Black Friday 2023. Released last year, the smartphone remains a sure value capable of competing with the Samsung S22 and the iPhone 14. Finding it on sale is therefore a great deal. Some models are already on sale with discounts of €100 or more on the recommended retail price.

Black Friday hasn't started yet and the first offers are just arriving. Do not hesitate to consult this article regularly as the commercial operation approaches to find out about the most advantageous promotions.