Black Friday PC Gamer : HP, Asus, MSI... Crazy deals!

Black Friday week with ever crazier offers on the PC Gaming range.

While the official date of Black Friday is scheduled for this Friday, November 24, 2023, many brands have already launched their Black Friday Week. Darty, Fnac, Boulanger... All offer significant discounts on the PC gaming category. Often expensive, these PCs are often sold out during this period. But do you know how to choose the right gaming PC? First of all, pay close attention to the prices, a very expensive PC does not necessarily mean that it is more efficient. One of the very important and even capital steps is to choose the GPU and processor for your future Gaming PC, especially if you like to play games with good graphics and high resolutions. An SSD hard drive is also very important to have a faster game loading time.

Here is our selection of the best Gaming PCs on the market as well as sections devoted to the major Gaming brands and the most attractive offers for PC accessories (headsets, mice, screens).

Obviously, the term "cheap" should be taken with a distance because putting 800 euros into a PC is not for everyone and corresponds to a very large budget for the household in question. But on the market, PCs for gaming for less than 1000 euros, there aren't a lot of them and you have to spend time on different browsers to find the rare gem.

Good deal alert for this Acer Nitro computer. With its 12th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 series graphics cards (fully optimized for maximum graphics power (MGP)), your gaming laptop will impress your friends!

This first PC from the MSI brand, recognized in the gaming world, is priced at less than 1000 euros. With its large 17-inch screen, it provides a certain visual comfort for those who like to play on a large screen. With its Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 video memory, the MSI KATANA also offers high-quality graphics performance.

HP Omen is a range of PCs sought after by gamers. If there is something for all prices, this HP Omen Gaming Laptop is also priced at less than 1000 euros a few weeks before Black Friday. With its 16.1-inch Full HD screen, its Intel® Core™ i5-13420H processor (up to 4.6 GHz) and its NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 graphics card, this PC should satisfy you.

The HP Victus Laptop Gaming Laptop PC is on sale for Black Friday. With a powerful 12th generation Intel® Core™ processor and a latest generation graphics card, this gaming PC offers great features for getting started in gaming at home.

The Asus ROG ZEPHYRUS-G16-GU603ZV-00W 16 Gaming PC is on sale before Black Friday. Thanks to its 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 12700H processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 laptop GPU, this laptop should run the latest games on the market. The details have also been well considered with a G16 nameplate that is printed by Nanoimprint lithography to produce a holographic effect on your PC.

The MSI PULSE 17 B13VGK-002FR PC is showing a significant discount ahead of Black Friday. With its 17-inch FHD screen, its Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor (Max 5.0 GHz) and its GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop graphics card, this PC can offer you real comfort whatever your use. Note, however, that with a 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and especially 16 GB DDR5 RAM, the memory of this PC can quickly be saturated.

The MSI Pulse 15 B13VGK-463FR 15.6 Gaming Laptop PC is showing a big promotion during this Black Friday period. With its 13th generation Intel ® Core ™ i7-13620H processor and its GeForce RTX 4070 TGP graphics card, this computer offers remarkable performance if you are looking for a gaming PC.

If the Gaming laptop has been popular for several years now, the fixed Gaming PC is very advantageous and offers real comfort and above all superior quality. The graphics card, the processor, the storage... All the components offer higher performance than a gaming laptop.

The Hp OMEN GT14-0107nf Gaming PC is on sale for Black Friday. If the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card offers fairly high performance, it should be noted that the 512 GB storage is quite low for a desktop PC, but especially for a PC qualified for gaming.

The Gigabyte A7 K1-BFR1150SB is showing off with a great promotion for Black Friday. With its very large screen of more than 17 inches and an AMD Ryzen 7™ 5800H processor, it offers “exceptional performance for an unrivaled gaming experience” according to the brand, also thanks to its GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

Even though most computers are sold with a complete kit, you may want to have this particular screen because it better meets your expectations, whether for image quality or size. Black Friday will obviously offer offers on the screens and here are already some previews.

The Logitech G502 HERO mouse is one of the best gaming mice on the market. A few days before Black Friday, the latter is on sale. With its new generation of optical sensor, the mouse offers very pleasant handling and precision.

Even though it is from 2021, the Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse remains a classic and its ergonomics remain very pleasant if you play for hours on your computer. For your information, its 5 Hyperesponse buttons have been laboratory tested to withstand up to 10 million clicks to ensure that it is the best combat mouse...

If you don't want to break the bank, this gaming headset from the Logitech brand is for you with regular promotions. Pleasant sound, a microphone offering good clarity thanks to Blue Voice technology, this headset is made for demanding players, concerned with a certain comfort.

This gaming headset from the Logitech brand is one of the good deals this Black Friday with a 50% reduction. With very good battery life and a fairly refined and original design, it will perfectly accompany your evenings.