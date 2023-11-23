Black Friday on TVs: the Samsung 55S90C Oled TV at 1099 euros: REAL good deal, let's go!

TV - Black Friday allows you to get some good deals if you know how to navigate the jungle of crossed out prices. This Samsung TV is one of the good deals.

Black Friday 2023 is a good year, there are some gems on sale. Are you planning to buy a beautiful, high-performance television? Not easy to find. We spent hours on online sales sites and even went through their listings of items for sale. Thousands of products examined... to find some gems. And on the OLED TV side, there are some good deals, and we have made a special article giving our selection of the best TV deals for Blakc Friday.

However, one offer deserves a special alert: that concerning the Samsung 55S90C OLED TV equipped with a 138 cm screen. The Japanese manufacturer is selling off one of its flagship models: sold for 1799 euros so far on its site, it is offered at 1099 euros.

Resellers were already making some discounts on this model and on the range of this mid-range television, it was found a few weeks ago at around 1,500 euros. Now, it is accessible for less than 1100 euros. In less than a year, this TV has lost 700 euros in any case.

This television has several strong points: a 138 cm screen, a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 4K definition, four times higher than the HD standard, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K, powerful 40 watt sound, Dolby Atmos, a speaker system reflects sound off the ceiling and walls for 3D sound effects.