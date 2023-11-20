Black Friday laptop PC: less than 400 euros on this 15-inch laptop PC, it's the offer of the day!

BLACK FRIDAY PC. The editorial team has spotted the best Black Friday 2023 deals on laptops for you. This is an opportunity to take advantage of very low prices on very good quality PCs. Here is our top of the day.

Black Friday 2023 is this week! If you're looking for a new laptop, it may not be worth waiting for Friday, November 24, the official date of Black Friday, as many already very interesting offers have appeared on the web in recent hours. Here is the best of what we were able to find on the web this Tuesday, November 21.

1. The Lenovo Ideapad is at -27% and drops below 400 euros.

The Lenovo Ideapad 1 is a good all-round laptop. With its 15.6-inch screen, its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, its 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD, it is a multitasking computer and a good work companion. The price displayed during this Black Friday is one more reason to crack: 399 euros at Fnac and at Darty compared to 549 euros usually.

2. A 17-inch HP PC for just over 400 euros, a great deal.

Are you looking for a laptop with a large screen? This HP model has it all: 17.3-inch full HD screen, Intel Core i3 processor, Windows 11 installed, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage... It's a versatile and well-equipped computer that is offered with a great promotion on Cdiscount at 429 euros compared to more than 500 euros elsewhere on the web.

3. The Asus Zenbook 14 for less than 1000 euros.

Another good deal on a recognized and more high-end product, the Asus Zenbook 14 which takes advantage of Black Friday to drop below the 1000 euros mark! Several online sites offer it at 999 euros, a very attractive price for a high-end model with a 14-inch OLED touch screen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 512 GB of SSD storage and 16 GB of RAM.

4. Nearly -50% on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2

If you're looking for a lightweight hybrid computer that can also be used as a touchscreen tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Book range is a great option. The Galaxy Book 2 is listed at -48% at Amazon taking advantage of a stock liquidation, the Book 3 having already been released. This is the right way to get a great deal with a Full HD OLED screen equipped with an Intel i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

5. Less than 500 euros on an Acer Aspire 3 laptop.

The editorial team has also spotted a great offer for you on an Acer Aspire 3 gaming laptop, exceptionally offered for less than 500 euros. If you're looking for an affordable 15-inch laptop, the Acer Aspire 3 is a nice option. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and low weight. Initially priced at 799 euros, the Acer Aspire 3 is currently available for only 479 euros at Fnac, thus benefiting from a reduction of 320 euros.

6. The Lenovo Ideapad 3 at 479 euros

Are you looking for less money but more performance than the Lenovo Ideapad 1 at the top of this article? Bingo with a 17-inch laptop. It's not every day that you find a brand model of this size for less than 500 euros! However, this is what Darty offers with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ITL6 priced at 479 euros on the brand's website. This is a good versatile computer, equipped with a very nice HD screen, a 4-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD.

7. What about Macbooks then? Here is a great offer on a Macbook Air which drops below 1000 euros!

Yes, it's a 2020 Macbook Air equipped with the M1 chip, but it's still a very good level computer and benefits from Apple's recognized expertise to provide you with a high-end, durable and efficient model. . You can currently find it for less than 1000 euros as a new model, a rarity for an Apple computer.