Black Friday laptop PC: -50% on a Samsung PC! The real good deals on laptops

BLACK FRIDAY PC. Black Friday is approaching and the offers are already launched with good deals to be found online. Here are the most interesting offers on laptop PCs, spotted by the editorial staff.

Black Friday 2023 is this week! If you are looking for a new laptop PC, it may not be worth waiting for this Friday, November 24 as there have already been very interesting offers appearing on the web in recent hours. Here are the top 5 of what we were able to find on the web. This top 5 is followed by a selection by type of product: small laptops and Chromebooks, 15-inch laptops, Macbooks... There is something for everyone!

1. The Asus Zenbook 14 for less than 1000 euros.

We start with a good deal on a recognized product, the Asus Zenbook 14 which takes advantage of Black Friday to drop below the 1000 euros mark! Several online sites offer it at 999 euros, a very attractive price for a high-end model with a 14-inch OLED touch screen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 512 GB of SSD storage and 16 GB of RAM.

2. Nearly -50% on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2

If you're looking for a lightweight hybrid computer that can also be used as a touchscreen tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Book range is a great option. The Galaxy Book 2 is listed at -48% at Amazon taking advantage of a stock liquidation, the Book 3 having already been released. This is the right way to get a great deal with a Full HD OLED screen equipped with an Intel i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

3. Less than 500 euros on an Acer Aspire 3 laptop.

The editorial team has also spotted a great offer for you on an Acer Aspire 3 gaming laptop, exceptionally offered for less than 500 euros. If you're looking for an affordable 15-inch laptop, the Acer Aspire 3 is a nice option. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and low weight. Initially priced at 799 euros, the Acer Aspire 3 is currently available for only 479 euros at Fnac, thus benefiting from a reduction of 320 euros.

4. A small Asus Zenbook laptop on sale.

We continue with another promo on a recognized model from the Asus Zenbook range. It is offered on the Fnac website at 1299 euros, i.e. -19% compared to the prices previously displayed. This is a 13-inch laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1024 GB of SSD storage.

5. The Lenovo Ideapad 3 at 479 euros

Looking for less? Bingo with a 17-inch laptop. It's not every day that you find a brand model of this size for less than 500 euros! However, this is what Darty offers with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ITL6 priced at 479 euros on the brand's website. This is a good versatile computer, equipped with a very nice HD screen, a 4-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD.

Small Chromebooks, touchscreen laptops or notebooks are generally very popular during Black Friday. They offer very attractive and accessible prices while offering sufficient performance for work use, for studies, or surfing the internet. Among the sought-after models, PCs in the Acer Aspire range generally offer good prices during Black Friday.

Recent references include the Asus Zenbook S13, acclaimed by many experts. The recently released 2023 range could have an effect on prices: those from the previous year could be sold off during Black Friday to empty stocks. To be continued...

If you are looking for low prices for simple use, it may be welcome to turn to PCs from the Asus Vivobook range, to Chromebooks from Acer and Lenovo or even to Microsoft Surface, hybrid products between small PCs and tablets tactile. A little more expensive, the Acer Swiftedge is well rated.

The 15-inch format is the most popular today. The 15-inch laptops actually offer an excellent compromise between comfort of use with their 38.1 centimeter diagonal screen and mobility, while guaranteeing a contained size and weight. Their versatility is also on the inside with performance that has significantly increased over the years. Whether for office automation, internet surfing, video streaming or even gaming, there is something for all tastes and uses. We have selected below some references on the 15-inch laptop market. They are all models to follow at the time of the first Black Friday 2023 promotions. Our regularly updated selection guarantees you to find laptop PCs combining very good quality-price ratio.

For a long time, Apple unofficially "shunned" Black Friday, ruling out any discounts or major promotions during this end-of-year commercial operation. The Apple brand has, however, been overwhelmed by resellers and online sales sites who have increased flash sales operations on Apple's flagship products. iPhones, AirPods or iPads are part of this, but also Macbooks.

This year, the recent release of the latest Macbook Pro 2023 with their M3 chip could have a small effect even if they are high-end computers. A simple small discount is already a great financial transaction on these computers which are expensive to purchase but which offer an unrivaled level of performance and a long lifespan.

The MacBook Air remains one of Apple's best MacBooks. Promotions should be closely monitored on these devices.

For Macbooks, will the recent release of models with M3 chip have an effect on previous generation models? In particular, we will closely monitor the prices displayed on models with an M2 chip.

Laptops and Chromebooks are typically among the hottest sale items during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Watch prices closely over the coming days. The prices on this page will be regularly updated and the promotional or flash sale models highlighted. Good shopping !