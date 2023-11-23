Black Friday laptop: Less than 500 euros for a 16-inch ASUS VivoBook!

Another 100 euros off a 16-inch Asus Vivobook, it's one of the key Black Friday offers this Friday!

Black Friday is a good opportunity to treat yourself to a new laptop. There are numerous promotions and it's not always easy to see clearly in this avalanche of crossed out prices, flash sales and exceptional offers. Here is a particularly interesting one that could bring everyone to agreement: that of a versatile, high-performance 16-inch computer from a recognized brand since it is part of the Asus Vivobook range.

CDiscount is displaying it this Friday at 449 euros, or 100 euros less than its already aggressive previous price. We will probably have to act quickly because stocks look limited! The Asus Vivobook 16 R1600MPA is a very good laptop PC. Its chassis is durable, its edges thin and light while displaying an excellent technical configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

It is powered by a recognized processor, the IntelTiger Lake-H Quad Core i5-11300H with an Intel graphics card sufficient for surfing, office work, video streaming or games requiring low resources. This laptop PC works with Windows 11 pre-installed. Finally, it is guaranteed for two years. Cdiscount offers you payment in 4 installments for this product with monthly payments of 115 euros.