Black Friday laptop: last chance to grab a discounted Macbook! The best offers on PCs

BLACK FRIDAY PC. Black Friday 2023 is almost over, but there are still great deals to be had this Monday during Cyber ​​Monday. Discover the latest good deals on laptops and Macbooks.

It's time for the latest good deals, especially on laptop PCs regularly offered at low prices during Black Friday. The 2023 edition of Black Friday ends this Monday with Cyber ​​Monday and some final good deals to grab.

After searching the web for good deals, the editorial team has selected 5 good deals for you to grab on the web. Powerful Macbook, hybrid between PC and tablet with the Microsoft Surface Pro, entry-level Lenovo Ideapad... There is something for everyone and even the tightest budgets. Make your choice from our selection below. Be careful, prices can change quickly!

1. Here’s a great offer on a Macbook Air that goes below 1000 euros!

Yes, it's a 2020 Macbook Air with the M1 chip, but it's still a very good level computer and benefits from Apple's recognized expertise to provide you with a high-end, durable and high-performance model. . You can currently find it for less than 1000 euros as a new model, a rarity for an Apple computer!

2. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 at -37% at Fnac

Why choose between a small laptop and a tablet? The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 can do both. This high-end hybrid combines the best of both devices with a very nice 13-inch touchscreen with 120Hz resolution. It has Windows 11 as an operating system and a very good configuration: Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. The promised autonomy is 6 to 8 hours. It is therefore rare to find such great promotions on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 but this Black Friday 2022 has a nice surprise in store with a -37% offer at Fnac, to bring it under 1000 euros! And at this price, the associated keyboard is of course included.

3. The Lenovo Ideapad is at -27% and goes under 400 euros.

The Lenovo Ideapad 1 is a good all-round laptop. With its 15.6-inch screen, its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, its 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD, it is a multitasking computer and a good work companion. The price displayed during this Black Friday is one more reason to crack: 399 euros at Fnac and at Darty compared to 549 euros usually.

4. The Asus Zenbook 14 for less than 1000 euros.

Another good deal on a recognized and more high-end product, the Asus Zenbook 14 which takes advantage of Black Friday to drop below the 1000 euros mark! Several online sites offer it at 999 euros, a very attractive price for a high-end model with a 14-inch OLED touch screen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 512 GB of SSD storage and 16 GB of RAM.

Less than 500 euros on an Acer Aspire 3 laptop.

The editorial team has also spotted a great offer for you on an Acer Aspire 3 gaming laptop, exceptionally offered for less than 500 euros. If you're looking for an affordable 15-inch laptop, the Acer Aspire 3 is a nice option. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and low weight. Initially priced at 799 euros, the Acer Aspire 3 is currently available for only 479 euros at Fnac, thus benefiting from a reduction of 320 euros.

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 at 479 euros

Are you looking for cheaper but more efficient? Bingo with a 17-inch laptop. It's not every day that you find a branded model of this size for less than 500 euros! However, this is what Darty is offering with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ITL6 priced at 479 euros on the brand’s website. This is a good versatile computer, with a very nice HD screen, a 4-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD.