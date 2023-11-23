Black Friday iPhone: the only site that really sells the iPhone 15 offers 10 amazing promotions

Black Friday 2023 is already well underway among merchants. After an overview of the promotions on Apple iPhones, only one site really stands out with real discounts on the iPhone 15...

If you are looking for a latest generation iPhone during Black Friday, this is an address you will have to visit: only one site is offering real discounts on Apple's iPhone 15 this Friday, November 24, with price reductions which can reach up to 250 euros. This is Rakuten which has decided to strike very hard for a week by launching its Black Friday Week and continues to hammer out the offers today, with promo codes which lower prices even further.

The iPhone 15 128 GB is thus available at the discounter at 709.99 euros this Friday morning, compared to 969.99 euros on the Apple site with a reduction of more than 200 euros to which we can add a 40 euro discount with promo code “BLACK40”. The latter is also valid on around ten versions of the iPhone 15: iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with various capacities (from 128 GB to 512 GB).

Some prices on these iPhones remain high for Black Friday, but the opportunity remains impressive for a high-end smartphone released barely two months ago, in September.

For Black Friday on iPhones, Rakuten is offering €40 free for any order of €499 minimum (all discounts deducted and shipping costs not included), with the BLACK40 coupon. The offer is valid while stocks last and subject to the conditions present on its legal notices page. The coupon can be used once, for a single order during Black Friday and within the limit of 2700 coupons available. It cannot be combined.

Here are the 10 best promotions from Rakuten on the iPhone 15 this Black Friday thanks to the coupon:

For fans of the latest technologies, Rakuten offers an unmissable opportunity during its Black Friday: Apple's iPhone 15 is in fact the latest in smartphones and is offered with almost -25% this Friday.

To find out everything about the iPhone 15, its qualities and its faults, read our test carried out after its release. In summary, the new iPhone 15 stands out with its A16 Bionic chip, promising higher performance than its predecessor, the iPhone 14. The device runs on the iOS 17 system, offering an improved user experience and innovative features such as Dynamic Island. Its design is no slouch with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a sleek tinted glass back.

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 has two rear cameras, including a high-performance 48MP main sensor. Connectivity is also one of its great assets, with support for 5G, guaranteeing smooth navigation without latency. With an all-new USB-C connector, charging and data transfer will be fast and efficient.

This exclusive offer from Rakuten includes a 24-month warranty and free 10-day home delivery. Note, however, that this model is an A3092 import, with potentially different features from the French models. For more details, check the official Apple website with the import reference.