Black Friday iPhone: benchmark prices to watch in 2023

Black Friday is always a good opportunity to scrutinize iPhone prices. If Apple should not sell off its just released iPhone 15 or even its iPhone 14 or iPhone 13, resellers could well sell off their stocks...

As Black Friday approaches, the frenzy of offers begins to be felt, particularly for fans of Apple technology. On Friday November 24, the official date of “Black Friday”, eyes will as always be on the iPhone, with very high expectations, especially for the latest models like the iPhone 15, or the iPhone 14.

Black Friday is often an excellent time to buy the iPhone. Apple smartphones generally benefit from some great offers at the end of the year, mainly from resellers, and Black Friday 2023 should be no exception! During the last edition, it was notably possible to find the latest iPhone 14 at an excellent price with AirPods 2 wireless headphones included!

What if this Black Friday 2023 was an exception for the latest generation iPhones? Rakuten struck hard by slashing the price of the iPhone 15 more than a week before the official Black Friday date, with a black iPhone 15 128 GB for less than 800 euros, an unexpected move for such a recent device (see the 'offer).

Apple fans or consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone at a lower price should in any case pay attention today for this Black Friday 2023. It is likely that the offers on iPhones will start very early, at least the Friday before Black Friday, November 17th.

Black Friday iPhone sales usually last more than a week. Many merchants are taking advantage of the end-of-year holidays to continue to offer price reductions likely to interest consumers. We will be sure to keep this article updated with the latest iPhone promotions for Black Friday 2023.

To help you find the best price on iPhones during Black Friday, we have set up an engine to collect prices from around ten e-commerce sites. The prices below are the lowest among our partners, excluding coupons or reductions on subscriptions or packages. They are updated very regularly:

With a release with great fanfare at the start of the school year, we are unlikely to see very reduced prices on the iPhone 15 during Black Friday. The iPhone 15 lineup is made up of four new iPhones, with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. With cutting-edge features like Dynamic Island technology, USB-C charging, Super Retina present.

The iPhone 15 isn't the only one to watch. The iPhone 14, although accused of bringing only minimal improvements compared to its predecessor when it was released (except for the photo sensor), remains a flagship product, especially if the rumors of crossed out prices are confirmed. Marketed more than a year ago, the iPhone 14 will undoubtedly be the device with the most offers. Especially if resellers are looking to sell smartphones equipped with Lightening ports for charging which will soon disappear on the European market...

It is of course on the iPhone 13 that most of the last edition of Black Friday took place. After Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, the Mini version of the iPhone 13 can still be found on sale right now. Its price had recently fallen from 909 euros to 749 euros or even less at certain resellers. But prices will have to be monitored closely until the end of November.

The iPhone 13 has already been in the spotlight before Black Friday 2023 at Carrefour, with an attractive offer: the 128 GB model in Midnight Black at 749.99 euros, with a jackpot of 150 euros on the Carrefour loyalty card, reducing the cost to 599.99 euros. Available until November 27, this promo is limited to 2,000 units in mainland France.

The iPhone SE is an entry-level model from Apple, known for its compact size and affordable price. It combines the classic design of the first iPhones with modern internals, like the A15 Bionic processor in newer models. Still sold by Apple, the SE offers a complete iOS experience, with fast performance, good camera quality, and support for the latest software updates. During Black Friday it will be a popular choice and a good compromise for those who prefer a smaller phone or are on a limited budget, while still wanting to stay within the Apple ecosystem.

Older versions of iPhone for this Black Friday will also be offered at attractive prices. The iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, and 11 Pro in particular are still very impressive iPhones in terms of processing speed, battery life, and camera performance. The reconditioned versions in particular will be an economical alternative on these models that are no longer found at Apple, as with the older ones like the iPhone X, the first iPhone to offer a starting price of more than 1000 euros.

In recent years, Apple, often reluctant to sell off its little jewels, has relaxed a little with regard to promotional operations and in particular on Black Friday, to which the Apple brand took time to adhere. A quasi-historic agreement, signed with Amazon five years ago, also brought iPhones fully into the largest merchant participating in Black Friday.

Another encouraging signal this year for Black Friday: Apple announced the release of the iPhone 15 in September, just over two months before the 2023 edition. However, the iPhone 14 has not yet seen its price drop radically at the online commerce giant. We can hope that for a larger operation, iPhone prices will be impacted.