Black Friday iPhone 15: these 3 offers are worth a look, but you have to act quickly

The iPhone 15 currently starts at 969 euros at Apple. But with Black Friday, the latest iPhone is already losing several hundred euros and even the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are at reduced prices...

Black Friday is a time of spectacular discounts, and this year, Apple's latest model, the iPhone 15, is no exception. While Black Friday 2023 is officially set for this Friday, November 24, the little gem unveiled in September is already offered at unbeatable prices. Classified as “smartphone of the year”, it is for example sold for 755 euros at Rakuten compared to 969 euros at Apple in its basic 128 GB version.

Taking into account the 15.10 euros of cashback offered for a future purchase, the cost price of this device is 739.89 euros. But that's not all. The Pro version of the iPhone 15 is also on sale at Rue du Commerce this time, which has been offering the optimized version of the latest iPhone since this weekend at 1125 euros compared to 1229 euros on the Apple site, a saving of 100 euros.

Do you find it hard to believe it? And yet. Even the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in other words the crème de la crème of iPhones, is subject to a reduction. Return to Rakuten to take advantage where the new iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently at 1,379.99 euros compared to 1,479 euros on the brand's official website. Shipping is free and you can pay in 4 installments.

Be careful, during Black Friday, the iPhone always changes price very quickly. These offers can therefore quickly change or even be exhausted. Benefiting from around a hundred euros on a high-end smartphone - especially the Apple iPhone - remains a fairly rare opportunity, even if the sum may seem insignificant compared to certain prices.

Every year, Apple pushes the boundaries of innovation with its new iPhones, and this year's model is no exception. iPhone 15, with its technological improvements, offers a smooth and impressive user experience. Among its features, we find the use of the satellite network to cover areas without cellular coverage and real-time accident detection to prevent emergency services. These features, in addition to its exceptional photographic capabilities, make the iPhone 15 a must-have premium device.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, the latest in Apple technology, in particular represents some major advances. This model stands out with its larger Super Retina XDR display, offering an unparalleled visual experience with vivid colors and deep blacks. Its storage capacity has been upgraded, starting at 256GB and going up to 1TB to meet the most demanding storage needs.

Under the hood, iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with the latest A17 Bionic processor, ensuring fast and smooth performance even in the most demanding tasks. Battery life has also been optimized for longer use between charges. When it comes to photography, this model takes a leap forward with an advanced camera system, offering improved low-light features and better image stabilization. The iPhone 15 Pro Max obviously runs iOS 17, bringing new features and an even more intuitive user interface.

These offers available this Monday are particularly attractive and it would be difficult, if not impossible, to find a more efficient iPhone or a more advantageous offer for the iPhone 15.