Black Friday iPhone 14: we found the best promo of the day

It's an understatement to say that we expect a lot from Black Friday 2023 for the iPhone 14. While Black Friday takes place this Friday, November 24, we can already win 200 euros with this great promo...

Black Friday 2023 is here, and if you're an Apple fan, prepare to be surprised! This year, the iPhone 14 is in the spotlight, with some incredible deals already getting people talking. Following the launch of the iPhone 15, the price of the iPhone 14 has dropped significantly in recent weeks, making it even more attractive to buyers. And this should continue in the days to come.

For those who have been eagerly waiting for discounts on iPhone 14, including its variants like iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, here is some news that will surely make you happy. The Rakuten site is offering an exceptional offer that drops the iPhone 14 well below 700 euros. Imagine, the iPhone 14 128 GB is available for only 679 euros new for this Black Friday, compared to 869 euros on the Apple store, which gives a nice saving of 190 euros!

It is even possible to find refurbished iPhone 14 models for around 600 euros. The model currently costs 629 euros, still at Rakuten. That's an impressive saving of 200-250 euros compared to the usual price. Very attractive prices can also be found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although these iPhone 14s are often imported from China, they are sold with all the guarantees of a new product.

The model, released in 2022, did not completely conquer the hearts of users due to its innovations considered minor compared to the iPhone 13. This led to sales slightly below expectations, pushing resellers to offer great promotions during this Black Friday to sell off stocks. But you only need to look at its features to be convinced: the iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It is iOS17 compatible, with 4 GB of RAM and the Apple A15 Bionic processor. For photography, it is equipped with a 12 MP wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor of the same resolution, and a 12 MP selfie module with autofocus.

If you want to know more about the iPhone 14, be sure to check out our detailed article, including a full review of the phone. This Black Friday offer is a golden opportunity for those who want to treat themselves to the latest iPhone model without breaking the bank. So, don’t miss this unique chance!