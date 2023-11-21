Black Friday iPhone 14: it's at the best price in its 4 versions!

Thunderbolt on Back Friday Week. While “Black Friday” only takes place this November 24, all four versions of the iPhone 14 (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) are already discounted this Wednesday.

We have rarely seen this so early in Black Friday Week. This Wednesday, November 22, the four versions of the iPhone 14, Apple's penultimate smartphone, are all at reduced prices, now 3 days before Black Friday. If many retailers launched their week of promotions well before Black Friday, like every year, we did not expect to see such a full box so quickly.

Official Black Friday is this Friday, November 24, but you can already find the iPhone 14 at Amazon, Rakuten, Fnac, Carrefour and others for less than 680 euros compared to 869 euros at Apple, the iPhone 14 Plus at 819 euros compared to 969 euros on the Apple brand's website, the iPhone 14 Pro at less than 1040 euros compared to around 1130 euros in mid-November and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at less than 1130 euros compared to 1269 euros mid-November (the Pro and Pro Max are no longer sold on the Apple website, but only at resellers).

Here's our engine for the best prices on all four iPhone 14 models for this Black Friday. Prices can change very quickly, they update automatically below:

The iPhone 14, unveiled by Apple in 2022, presented a series of small improvements at the time, particularly in terms of photography and innovative features. It notably introduced major advances in its photo sensor technology, with the “Photogenic Engine”, designed to capture more light in low-light environments, thereby significantly improving the quality of selfies. Additionally, the iPhone 14's camera marked a clear improvement over that of the iPhone 13, offering 4K HDR filming capability at 30 frames per second.

If the iPhone 14 Plus is, in short, just an enlarged version of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max display greater differences with the base model. The camera of the iPhone 14 Pro has notably been improved a little more, the main sensor going from 12 Mpx to 48 Mpx, unheard of at the time on an iPhone. Above all, for its Pro and in particular for its larger and more powerful Pro Max, Apple has introduced “Always-On” technology. This feature, also present on other smartphones, allows you to keep the screen on continuously, but with a reduced refresh rate to save battery. It allows you to quickly view essential information such as the time or date, without having to fully activate the device.

Regarding the processor, the iPhone 14 retains the A15 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are equipped with the A16 Bionic chip.