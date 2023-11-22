Black Friday iPhone 14: Apple is completely overwhelmed! Up to 300 euros off

Black Friday sales have woken up a day early! On the iPhone 14, prices are already very, very low this Thursday morning. Here are the best deals in each version, from iPhone 14 to iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Black Friday is 24 hours early this year. Since this Thursday morning, offers have been pouring in across a very wide range of products, starting with smartphones. And Apple iPhones are no exception. The iPhone 14, which has just been supplanted by the iPhone 15 at the start of the school year, loses hundreds of euros depending on its versions. The prices displayed on the Apple Store for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are becoming completely bogus.

On the eve of Black Friday, we find the iPhone 14 128 GB with nearly 200 euros in savings in its standard version, which brings it below 680 euros. The iPhone 14 Plus for its part lost 150 euros according to our statement this Thursday morning and failed at barely 820 euros. But the biggest promotion concerns the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is no longer even marketed by Apple. This one loses up to 300 euros! It drops below 1000 euros with an exceptional offer from Fnac and Darty.

Black Friday is traditionally an ideal time to get your Christmas gifts and equip yourself inexpensively. But you need to give yourself some requirements before diving headlong into the promotions fair, or even set specific goals. If online merchants keep asking you with their offers, you also need to know what is really worth it or not. And for us it's clear: if you want an iPhone 14 for this Black Friday 2023, you have to buy it for less than 700 euros. Not a euro more. In any case for its basic version at 128 GB.

Here's our engine for the best prices on all four iPhone 14 models for this Black Friday. Prices can change very quickly, they update automatically below:

The 4 prices above are the lowest at our partner resellers, excluding coupons or discounts on subscriptions or packages. They are updated very regularly. We compare them to the prices displayed at Apple for the same models, with the exception of the Pro and Pro Max versions which are no longer sold on the brand's official website. For these models, a standard price has been established by us.

The iPhone 14, unveiled by Apple in 2022, presented a series of small improvements at the time, particularly in terms of photography and innovative features. It notably introduced major advances in its photo sensor technology, with the “Photogenic Engine”, designed to capture more light in low-light environments, thereby significantly improving the quality of selfies. Additionally, the iPhone 14's camera marked a clear improvement over that of the iPhone 13, offering 4K HDR filming capability at 30 frames per second.

If the iPhone 14 Plus is, in short, just an enlarged version of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max display greater differences with the base model. The camera of the iPhone 14 Pro has notably been improved a little more, the main sensor going from 12 Mpx to 48 Mpx, unheard of at the time on an iPhone. Above all, for its Pro and in particular for its larger and more powerful Pro Max, Apple has introduced “Always-On” technology. This feature, also present on other smartphones, allows you to keep the screen on continuously, but with a reduced refresh rate to save battery. It allows you to quickly view essential information such as the time or date, without having to fully activate the device.

Regarding the processor, the iPhone 14 retains the A15 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are equipped with the A16 Bionic chip.