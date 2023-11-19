Black Friday iPhone 13: use this tip to get it even cheaper

For Black Friday, the iPhone 13 is already seeing its price skyrocket. Released two years ago, Apple's smartphone will undoubtedly be the best for value for money in 2023...

For everyone who dreams of having an iPhone 13, Black Friday 2023 is the perfect opportunity! We say it loud and clear and we assume it at Linternaute.com: this is the smartphone that will offer the best value for money during the big promotions fair this year. Released two years ago, the iPhone 13 made an impression at the time with its power and the quality of its services, particularly in photography. The iPhone 14 was a bit of a disappointment the following year, bringing only minor innovations to Apple's little gem. The iPhone 15 is doing a little better this year but at stratospheric prices...

With Black Friday officially set for Friday, November 24, the price of the iPhone 13 is already plummeting. Sold for 749 euros for its basic 128 GB version at Apple, it fell below 650 euros at several resellers such as Fnac, Amazon, Boulanger and Rakuten. But there is a tip this Monday to find it even cheaper: at Carrefour, a loyalty card will allow you to get 150 euros in your kitty for the purchase of an iPhone 13. This means that this phone will not come back this time only 549.99 euros. An unmissable offer in our humble opinion!

See the iPhone 13 offer at Carrefour

Membership in the Carrefour Loyalty Program is free and without obligation. It is therefore easy for you to subscribe to benefit from the offer. Membership can be done on the website www.carrefour.fr or from the Carrefour mobile application (for a digital card). A physical card is also available at the reception of Carrefour, Carrefour Market, Market and Convenience stores.

To benefit from the Black Friday offer on the Carrefour website, add the iPhone 13 to your basket and choose to collect it for free in a Carrefour store. After your purchase, 150 euros will be added to your Carrefour kitty. You can use this money later for other purchases in the supermarket.

If you want to know more about the iPhone 13, read the review we conducted after its release. The iPhone 13, released in 2021 along with the mini, Pro and Pro Max models, remains a great phone in 2023. Featuring a super bright and clear 6.1-inch OLED screen, it runs at 4GB of RAM and is powered by a most reliable battery. Its A15 processor, made in Apple, was among the best on the market when it was released. For photos and videos, the iPhone 13 has a dual 12 MP sensor on the back and another 12 MP on the front.