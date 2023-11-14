Black Friday has started for the iPhone 14: we found the best price

A little over a week before Black Friday, the iPhone 14 is priced at less than 700 euros at a reseller. A price that announces great things for Black Friday...

As Black Friday 2023 approaches, the iPhone 14 dives below the symbolic bar of 700 euros, thanks to an exceptional offer on the Rakuten website. This price drop comes several days before the excitement of “Black Friday”, set for November 24 this year.

Initially displayed at 799 euros and still at this price on the Apple Store, the iPhone 14 in the 128 GB version is offered at only 687.54 euros at Rakuten. This notable reduction represents a saving of more than 100 euros compared to the usual price. An opportunity to seize for Apple technology enthusiasts wanting to get their hands on the latest model without breaking the bank.

It is important to note that this product will be imported from China, but has all the guarantees of a new product. The iPhone 14, predecessor of the iPhone 15, stands out for its high-end technical characteristics. It features a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits. Under the hood, we find the iOS 16 operating system, supported by 4 GB of RAM and the Apple A15 Bionic processor. On the photography side, the iPhone 14 does not disappoint with its 12 MP wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor of the same resolution, and a 12 MP selfie module with autofocus.

For those interested in a more in-depth analysis of the iPhone 14, it is recommended to check out our detailed article including a full review of the phone. This exceptional offer represents a unique opportunity to acquire the iPhone 14 at an unbeatable price, just in time for Black Friday.