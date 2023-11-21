Black Friday: for the iPhone, think about refurbished - the prices are crazy

Finding a reliable and efficient iPhone during Black Friday also involves reconditioning it. Here are three iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 deals you'll find hard to ignore during Black Friday Week 2023...

Black Friday this year already brings us unmissable offers for those who want to treat themselves to an iPhone without breaking the bank. With the rise of refurbished smartphones, these can take on proportions unimaginable just a few years ago. Cdiscount, Darty and Back Market are currently positioning themselves as leaders in this trend during the first days of Black Friday Week 2023, by offering unbeatable prices.

At Cdiscount for example, the refurbished iPhone 12 is in the spotlight. This smartphone, which is no longer sold by Apple, but is still available through its resellers, is priced at less than 350 euros in the 128 GB version and even less than 400 euros (399.99 euros) for the 256 GB. An incredibly low price for a device of this quality. The iPhone 12 is one of the best generations in recent years and still shows commendable performance for its age. It comes here in immaculate condition, with 256 GB internal memory and an elegant blue shell. For those looking for more than just a phone, the iPhone 12 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, an A14 Bionic chip delivering super-fast 5G connectivity, and a premium dual camera with a captivating Night mode.

Darty, for his part, is not to be outdone. This time, we're moving upmarket with the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro. Until December 31, 2023, this model is available for 649 euros, after a reduction of 150 euros on the initial price. Customers can also benefit from a 60 euro cashback offer, making this deal even better. With its sleek design, 5G connectivity, and advanced photography capabilities, the iPhone 12 Pro is a smart choice for those looking for a premium smartphone at an affordable price.

Back Market, a recognized specialist in reconditioned goods, could not stand idly by. For its part, it offers numerous offers, but one particularly caught our attention this Wednesday: it is the iPhone 13 which is priced at only 527 euros. This reconditioned model, checked and approved by specialized technicians, is a godsend for those who want an even more efficient device at a low price. Equipped with an A15 Bionic microprocessor, 128 GB internal storage, and a rear camera capable of shooting videos in 4K quality, the refurbished iPhone 13 is a flagship product of this promotional season.

These Black Friday deals on refurbished iPhones aren't just financial bargains; they also represent a responsible choice. The rise of the reconditioned market reflects growing environmental awareness. By choosing a refurbished iPhone, consumers are opting for sustainability and environmental responsibility, while benefiting from cutting-edge technology at exceptional prices.