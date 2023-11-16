Black Friday Fnac: the best offers already available!

Fnac is starting to offer its first offers before Black Friday. Find our selection of the best Black Friday preview promotions with the best prices available.

No need to wait until Black Friday to find good deals. Fnac, a brand well known to the French, is already starting to unveil great promotions that may interest you. These Black Friday previews are already online on the brand's website and offer several price reductions in different areas (gaming, audio, office, etc.).

Among the most interesting offers from Fnac before the official launch of Black Friday, we find two iconic consoles on sale: the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

The first is available in a pack which brings together the console (standard format with disc reader) and three successful games: GTA 5, the latest Assassin's Creed Mirage and the very recent Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Enough to keep you busy for a very long time. many hours of gaming while enjoying high definition graphics.

The second also has a pack with the game Assassin's Creed Mirage. You will thus have the most powerful Xbox Series X console from Microsoft in its black color and the very latest game from the Assassin's Creed license.

Don't need a new console? You may be more interested in this audio pack which includes the Jabra Elite 4 wireless noise canceling headphones and an included running belt. A great combo for doing your sport and enjoying your favorite music at the same time!

If you prefer to equip yourself for teleworking, Fnac is also offering a great promotion on a printer from the famous HP brand. The HP Deskjet 4130e all-in-one printer drops 10% of its price ahead of the Black Friday launch.

Here are already several great offers offered by Fnac before the start of Black Friday 2023. The firm is also offering its loyalty card at only 5.99 euros for one year (instead of 14.99 euros). Enough to benefit from numerous advantages when you go to the store or order on the brand's website!