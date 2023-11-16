Black Friday Fnac offers gift cards with your purchases

Fnac regularly offers very interesting offers on its gift cards. The brand currently allows you to benefit from several dozen euros offered when you make a purchase!

Fnac is a brand well known for its numerous offers and products. Their website is currently offering very interesting promotions as part of Black Friday 2023 with bonuses on gift cards! It is thus possible to win several dozen or even hundreds of euros depending on your purchases made from Friday November 17 (7:00 a.m.) to Saturday 18 (11:59 p.m.).

The first promotion in question allows you to obtain €10 free for every €100 of purchase on the Fnac website. To take advantage of it, simply go to the site (especially the Black Friday flash sales) and remember to enter the promo code BLACKF when paying! This offer is valid on the entire Fnac site with certain exceptions such as Jura brand products, digital gaming products and Apple devices. Note that this promotion is reserved for Fnac members.

The other big promotion of the day comes from Darty and is also valid only on Friday November 17 and Saturday November 18. The offer works with two promo codes to enter when paying on the site according to the following terms:

This offer is available to all Darty customers. You don't need an account or a loyalty card to take advantage of it.