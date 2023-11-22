Black Friday: final stretch! The best promotions this Thursday

It's now the day before Black Friday and some merchants are posting their best deals in advance. Discover the 10 promotions you can't miss today!

Last day before Black Friday 2023! Offers are multiplying on the websites participating in the operation. Rakuten, CDiscount, Amazon, Boulanger are scrambling to offer increasingly interesting promotions a few hours before the fateful date. If the top of the day before was mainly focused around high tech and IT, this Thursday seems to be under the sign of household appliances with multiple price reductions on household products such as coffee machines, washing machines and other everyday equipment.

Black Friday 2023 is likely to be busy in terms of promotions. We cannot recommend enough that you prepare your wish lists and desires on the merchant sites.

To help you with the products on sale for Black Friday 2023, we offer you our weekly selection of the best offers available. Here are the top price drops that we found this Thursday, November 23:

Please note that Black Friday promotions are likely to change very quickly depending on offers, stocks and current events. It is therefore entirely possible that a good plan present in this article will no longer be available after its publication.

Among the best pre-Black Friday offers this Thursday, we find in particular the Krups coffee machine. The latter is capable of serving you two cups at the same time with its rather imposing size and its design worthy of the greatest baristas. Its control panel allows you to make several different recipes very easily and ensure the ideal temperature for your drink.

The Ideapad laptop PC from Lenovo will be suitable for students and workers on the move who want to benefit from an efficient and space-saving work machine. With its integrated AMD Ryzen 7 processor, you won't worry about slowdowns and energy losses. You can also count on its beautiful 15.6-inch screen to fully enjoy your content.

Black Friday will officially launch this Friday, November 24. Do not hesitate to consult our various dedicated articles to find the best offers for the event.