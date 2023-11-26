Black Friday electric bikes and scooters: Xiaomi, Pure Electric... The best promotions

Black Friday is often an opportunity to get good deals, especially for electric bikes and scooters.

Practical in urban areas for getting around at a lower cost, the electric scooter has taken a very important place in the urban landscape. Often expensive, scooters and bikes are not necessarily accessible to everyone, remember to compare prices and technical characteristics before embarking on such a purchase. To help you, here is a selection of the best offers available.

The XIAOMI ELECTRIC SCOOTER 4 FR BLACK electric scooter is a classic of urban mobility from the Xiaomi brand. The maximum power output is 600W allowing it to climb hills with a slope of up to 16° and ride with ease and comfort. It has a range of up to 35 km thanks to its 7650 mAh capacity battery, all at a speed of up to 25 km/h.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S is on sale and is located in the brand's mid-range. Equipped with a 7650 mAh battery with a range of up to 30 kilometers, the scooter has big advantages. To ensure better safety, it is equipped with a regenerative and disc braking system at the rear wheel, as well as an E-ABS system at the front wheel.

It is the cheapest of Xiaomi electric scooters. Obviously, it has less important technical characteristics, but it is still equipped with a 5100 mAh battery with a range of up to 20 kilometers.

With around twenty kilometers of autonomy for a maximum speed of 25 km/h. The scooter application allows you to monitor the status of the scooter and its battery. Considered “ultra portable”, the scooter allows easy travel.

The range of the EVERCROSS EV10K PRO/EV85F scooter can reach 30km in a single charge. With its 3 speeds (12, 20, 25KM/H), it can adapt to your daily needs.

The scooter is equipped with a battery with a range of 35 to 40 km. Another advantage of this scooter is its solid rubber tires which prevent all punctures.

The Pure Air scooter battery provides a range of up to 30 km on a single 4-hour charge. Combining a drum brake at the front and an electronic brake at the rear, it provides greater safety for your travels.

The Air 3 Pro is one of the best scooters on the market. With its maximum 36V battery allowing a range of up to 50km, its maximum speed of 25 km/h and its supported weight of 120 kg, this scooter will give you complete satisfaction for all of your trips.

“Inexpensive” electric bikes

A real must-have for the city but also for walks in the countryside, the electric bike allows you to get around quickly and efficiently.

This HITWAY electric bike notably has an LCD screen which allows you to monitor the battery level, driving speed, etc. Its range is 35-70KM max and its recharge time is estimated between 4 and 5 hours.

Certain bicycles from the French brand VELAIR are sometimes on sale on various sales sites. The VELAIR URBAN and VELAIR CITY Black or Bordeaux are sometimes displayed with nice price reductions. Adapted for the city, these bikes will be perfect for your urban journeys.