Black Friday Apple: Macbook, iPhone, AirPods... The top 5 best offers

Are you looking for an Apple device during Black Friday? Here's what we spotted during the first hours of the 2023 edition!

Black Friday is here, and with it, a plethora of tempting deals on Apple products. If the apple brand does not officially participate in the operation, its flagship products can be found at reduced prices on numerous online sales platforms. Amazon, Fnac Darty but also Rue du Commerce are offering great promotions in these early hours of Black Week 2023. Here are the top 5 best promotions on MacBooks, iPhones and AirPods spotted by the editorial staff.

1. MacBook Air M2 at 1149 euros instead of 1299 euros The MacBook Air, recognized as the benchmark for ultraportable PCs, is on sale. Equipped with the powerful Apple M2 processor from 2022, it also benefits from its 13.6-inch Retina screen and its aluminum chassis which make it a model with perfect high-end finishes. It’s made to last. Usually sold at 1299 euros, the MacBook Air is currently on offer with an exceptional offer at 1149 euros at Fnac.

2. iPhone 15 blue 128 GB at 862.20 euros instead of 958 euros Rue du Commerce offers a significant reduction on the iPhone 15 blue in its configuration with 128 GB storage capacity. While its standard price is 958 euros , Rue du Commerce has released a special Black Friday offer to purchase it for only 862.20 euros. This is a rare opportunity to get a cutting-edge Apple product at a great price.

3. the iPhone 14 128 GB Midnight for less than 800 euros! It is on the giant Amazon that we find this offer on a still recent model. The iPhone 14 did not mark a major revolution compared to the 13 but remains an excellent smartphone. The offer is valid on the color called “Midnight”, i.e. black.

4. AirPods 3 for 160 euros at Rue du Commerce, promo also at Amazon. Are you looking for the latest 3rd generation AirPods? Bingo for the start of this Black Friday with a great offer in progress at Rue du Commerce which brings the price down to less than 160 euros, 159 euros to be precise. If you prefer to buy your small Apple headphones from Amazon, know that they are also offered at a reduced price at 185 euros.

5. the iPhone 13 still lower. If you are looking for a new iPhone at a low price, it is undoubtedly an iPhone 13 that you should turn to during this Black Friday 2023. The smartphone is still of good composition, recent and benefits from good updates. day. It is offered for less than 650 euros for the launch of this Black Friday 2023.

This selection will be regularly updated over the coming days during Black Week and then during Black Friday. The offers are limited in time and in stock and it may be interesting to position yourself quickly. You will not always get the best possible price, but you will have the assurance of taking advantage of still substantial stocks for your shopping!