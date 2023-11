Black Friday Apple: Macbook, iPhone, AirPods... Here are the 5 offers not to be missed!

Are you looking for an Apple device during Black Friday? Here's what we spotted for the start of Black Week 2023.

It's already time for Black Friday 2023. A week before the big date, Black Week started on November 17 and many offers are online this weekend. If you are looking for an Apple product, now is probably the time to take a closer look at the prices displayed.

The apple brand's flagship products can be found at bargain prices on numerous online sales platforms. Amazon, Fnac Darty but also Rue du Commerce are offering great promotions in these early hours of Black Week 2023. Here are the top 5 best promotions on MacBooks, iPhones and AirPods spotted by the editorial staff. Also find at the bottom of the articles information on Black Friday by Apple with gift cards up for grabs, as announced by the American giant.

1. MacBook Air M2 at 1149 euros instead of 1299 euros The MacBook Air, recognized as the benchmark for ultraportable PCs, is on sale. Equipped with the powerful Apple M2 processor from 2022, it also benefits from its 13.6-inch Retina screen and its aluminum chassis which make it a model with perfect high-end finishes. It’s made to last. Usually sold at 1299 euros, the MacBook Air is currently on offer with an exceptional offer at 1149 euros at Fnac.

2. iPhone 15 blue 128 GB at 862.20 euros instead of 958 euros Rue du Commerce offers a significant reduction on the iPhone 15 blue in its configuration with 128 GB storage capacity. While its standard price is 958 euros , Rue du Commerce has released a special Black Friday offer to purchase it for only 862.20 euros. This is a rare opportunity to get a cutting-edge Apple product at a great price.

3. the iPhone 14 128 GB Midnight for less than 800 euros! It is on the giant Amazon that we find this offer on a still recent model. The iPhone 14 did not mark a major revolution compared to the 13 but remains an excellent smartphone. The offer is valid on the color called “Midnight”, i.e. black.

4. AirPods 3 for 160 euros at Rue du Commerce, promo also at Amazon. Are you looking for the latest 3rd generation AirPods? Bingo for the start of this Black Friday with a great offer in progress at Rue du Commerce which brings the price down to less than 160 euros, 159 euros to be precise. If you prefer to buy your small Apple headphones from Amazon, know that they are also offered at a reduced price at 185 euros.

5. the iPhone 13 still lower. If you are looking for a new iPhone at a low price, it is undoubtedly an iPhone 13 that you should turn to during this Black Friday 2023. The smartphone is still of good composition, recent and benefits from good updates. day. It is offered for less than 650 euros for the launch of this Black Friday 2023.

This selection will be regularly updated over the coming days during Black Week and then during Black Friday. The offers are limited in time and in stock and it may be interesting to position yourself quickly. You will not always get the best possible price, but you will have the assurance of taking advantage of still substantial stocks for your shopping!

If the apple brand has long shunned the operation, this time it has announced that it will participate. From Friday November 24 to Monday November 27, customers will be able to obtain gift cards valid on future purchases. The amounts of these gift cards can reach a maximum of 150 euros but, be careful, these gift cards will only be issued on the purchase of certain products. Obviously, the recent iPhone 15 or Macbook Pro M3 are not part of this, unlike the iPhone 13 and 14, AirPods or the iPad range. Here are the amounts: