Black Friday Apple: iPad, Macbook, iPhone... 5 good deals before the weekend

Many Apple products are on sale during this Black Friday 2023! AirPods, Macbook, iPhone or iPad... Here's the best you can find during this Black Friday.

Did you expect it? Black Friday 2023 is finally here. Since this Friday, November 24 and probably for the entire weekend until Monday, November 27, many products are on sale, including Apple stars.

Whether on the iPhone, even the latest generation iPhone 15, but also Macbooks, AirPods or iPads, we find great promotions online. Here are the top 5 best promotions on MacBook, iPhone and AirPods spotted by the editorial staff. Also find at the bottom of the articles information on Black Friday by Apple with gift cards up for grabs, as announced by the American giant.

1. the iPhone 15 sold off?! Another crazy offer. Rakuten is hitting hard for this Black Friday 2023 with numerous offers on the iPhone 15, even though it has just been released. We thus find an iPhone 15 128GB for only 749 euros!

2. AirPods 2 for less than 100 euros! If the recent AirPods 3, with USB-C cable, arrived in September and present small promotions, it is towards the previous generation, the AirPods 2, that we must turn to obtain the best prices. They even fell to cross the 100 euro mark, being displayed at 99 euros on Friday for the launch of Black Friday.

3. The iPad 9 also on sale! 339 euros is the promotional price offered by Darty but also Fnac during this Black Friday. The promotion concerns the iPad 9 in 64GB configuration and silver color.

4. A Macbook Air drops below 1000 euros. It's rare enough to be reported, but the symbolic bar of 1000 euros has passed on Apple's famous laptop. This promo concerns the 2020 Macbook Air model with M1 chip, a computer which has not aged a bit in terms of its performance which is still there, even if the release of the M2 and M3 chips now at Apple was able to give it a little old. If you are looking for an inexpensive Mac that is still very efficient, now is the time to go for it!

5. MacBook Air M2 at 1149 euros instead of 1299 euros Do you prefer a more recent Macbook, even if it means paying a little more? Then opt for the 2022 version with M2 chip. This Macbook Air also benefits from its 13.6-inch Retina screen and its aluminum chassis which make it a model with perfect high-end finishes. It’s made to last. Usually sold at 1299 euros, the MacBook Air is currently on offer with an exceptional offer at 1149 euros at Fnac.

If the apple brand has long shunned the operation, this time it has announced that it will participate. From Friday November 24 to Monday November 27, customers will be able to obtain gift cards valid on future purchases. The amounts of these gift cards can reach a maximum of 150 euros but, be careful, these gift cards will only be issued on the purchase of certain products. Obviously, the recent iPhone 15 or Macbook Pro M3 are not part of this, unlike the iPhone 13 and 14, AirPods or the iPad range. Here are the amounts: