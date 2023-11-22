Black Friday Amazon: 30 perfect promotions this Thursday, act quickly!

Amazon's Black Friday has been underway for almost a week now. Before the big renewal of offers tomorrow, for D-Day, there are still promotions and flash sales to grab today...

Maybe you thought you had time. Amazon launched its Black Friday early this year, offering significant discounts on a wide range of products last Friday. And the online sales giant is back on track this Thursday, just before official Black Friday, set for tomorrow, Friday, November 24. And it's better not to wait to take advantage of the offers early.

Since the launch of its Black Friday Week, the Amazon site has been highlighting significant discounts on a wide range of products, from video games to electronic devices. Flash sales on flagships like the PS5 and Xbox Series X have already taken place. Amazon also offered deep discounts on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus, tablets and computers. Products like the Acer Aspire 1 or the MacBook Air M2 have already been sold off. Other products such as the iPad and iPad Air, as well as connected watches from brands like Garmin and Apple or even French connected products from Netatmo and Withings may also have appeared among the offers offered in recent days.

And the good news on the eve of Black Friday 2023 is that it's not over for a large part of them! Amazon is even strengthening some of these promotions by inflating discounts from 30 or 40% to 50% or even 60% on certain deals this weekend.

Here are the deals to watch today for Amazon Black Friday. These are targeted promotions and flash sales which display the best discounts on the e-retailer’s site. We will notify you of any new offers or changes in the discounts offered. Please note, the selection presented below is manual, stocks and prices can vary quickly:

The official date for Black Friday 2023 is set for Friday November 24, 2023. But Amazon is therefore thinking big with a Black Friday Week which extends the operation over an entire week. The first offers have been officially launched since Friday November 17. Black Friday will also continue until Monday, November 27, the day of the traditional “Cyber ​​Monday”.

During Black Friday, Amazon, known for its tempting offers, does not disappoint with the promise of discounts of up to 50% or even 70%, all for an entire week with Black Friday Week. It must be said that the American giant is undoubtedly the online merchant who allowed the big American sales day to be imported to France.

Flash sales, very popular during Black Friday, are short-term and follow the “first come, first served” principle. It is therefore advisable to stay tuned during the ten days of Black Friday Week so as not to miss offers on electronic devices, household appliances, fashion items, games and toys.

To get the most out of these Amazon Black Friday promotions, there are several tips to consider. First, signing up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial might be a good idea, offering 1 business day delivery and priority access to flash sales.

In addition, it is recommended to regularly connect to the Black Friday page on the site and to the flash sales page, which is very rich in promotions. It will then be enough to use the site's filtering and search tools to efficiently navigate among the offers. Using the Amazon application for optimized shopping is undoubtedly a plus.