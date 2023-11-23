Black Friday AirPods: less than 100 euros for real Apple AirPods 2??! Go to Amazon!

Apple Airpods 2 are the subject of a shock promotion this Black Friday.

Please note, limited offer! AirPods are hot products during Black Friday and Amazon's latest offer will shake up the market. Are you looking for Apple's valuable wireless headphones? The sellers of the apple brand will no doubt choke when they discover the offer made by the resellers this Friday: 99 euros in the lowest price found this Friday at noon of Black Friday.

This offer is valid on AirPods 2 with wired charging case, displayed at -34% or 99 euros compared to 149 euros in crossed out prices. Please note, however, that a similar offer appeared on Thursday evening with, for the first time, the 100 euro mark crossed: 99 euros for these same AirPods 2. The deal was quickly sold out! A sign that you'll have to act quickly this time if you want to take advantage of it...

AirPods have attracted the general public for several years thanks to their practical side but also the excellent sound quality. If the latter does not equal that perceived with the AirPods Pro, the high-end version, it will still appeal to discerning music lovers.

These AirPods 2 benefit from all of Apple's experience with its easy configuration with other Apple devices, compatibility with the Siri voice system and excellent battery life with more than 24 hours with the famous charging case. This autonomy is guaranteed to be more than 24 hours of listening time and up to 18 hours of talk time. Please note, this offer does not concern the version with wireless charging box but it is undoubtedly by doing without this function that you will obtain AirPods at very low prices! Be careful, you will probably have to act quickly with limited stocks in sight.