Black Friday AirPods: here we go! AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 and 2... Today's best deals

BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS. Black Friday started with great offers for AirPods 3, AirPods Pro or of course on previous models sometimes displayed at knockdown prices.

Here we go for a week of promotions and crossed out prices. Before Black Friday next Friday, it's time for Black Week, a week where there are already numerous promotions and where you can take advantage of good prices and still significant stocks. For certain products, Black Friday is a very interesting time, this is the case for AirPods, Apple's famous wireless headphones. Every year, they are among the most sought-after products by the French.

What about this year? Good news, there are already some great offers online. For AirPods 3 fans, it is already possible to make substantial savings, with several sites, including the giant Amazon, offering reductions on the usual price of 199 euros set by Apple. Take advantage of these deals today before the big day of Black Friday.

The new AirPods Pro 2, unveiled in September with their USB-C charging system, could influence the prices of previous models, in particular the AirPods 3 released in 2021. The beginnings of these price reductions are already visible online, with offers attractive ones spotted by the editorial staff on various sites. You can find them directly below.

After a classic AirPods model displayed at 99 euros in recent days, we also have AirPods 2 displayed at reduced prices on several online sales sites, including CDiscount. It's obviously not the latest generation but it's undoubtedly the best way to take advantage of low prices while still getting headphones of recognized quality. Rakuten also offers reduced prices on these AirPods 2.

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case and MagSafe compatibility are most often offered at a price of 279 euros. This is the price that you need to keep in mind during this Black Friday to try to take advantage of good deals on Apple’s latest high-end headphones.

The 3rd generation of AirPods was released at the end of 2021. Its short history therefore allows it to now benefit from interesting promotions, even if the best prices will undoubtedly be on the side of the AirPods 2. Here is what can be found online right now.

AirPods Pro are Apple's most premium headphone products. They integrate an active noise reduction mechanism, a “transparency” mode, unique to AirPods. We also find on these wireless headphones a spatial audio mode with dynamic tracking of head movements. They are therefore logically much more expensive but promotions still take place on these AirPods Pro. Here is a selection to judge the price differences at the main merchants a few days before Black Friday 2023.

The AirPods Max are also still one of the headphones offered at regularly discounted prices as the end-of-year holidays approach. Although very expensive when they were launched, they are still excellent today. Less popular than AirPods, “Max” headsets should benefit from some promotions for this year’s Black Friday 2023. This is not yet massively the case but small flash sales could appear at any time!