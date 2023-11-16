Black Friday AirPods: here we go! AirPods 3, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro... Today's best deals

BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS. Looking for AirPods? Black Friday 2023 is a great opportunity to buy them at low prices. AirPods 3, AirPods Pro or previous models... Here is the selection of the best offers available online this Friday.

Black Friday 2023 is well underway! This Friday, November 17, many offers are already online, notably on the famous Apple AirPods. It’s actually the launch of Black Week, a week of online discounts leading up to Black Friday! If the official date, imported from the United States, is set for November 24, 2023, we can already find great promotions online this Friday.

The new AirPods Pro 2, unveiled in September with their USB-C charging system, could influence the prices of previous models, in particular the AirPods 3 released in 2021. The beginnings of these price reductions are already visible online, with offers attractive ones spotted by the editorial staff on various sites. You can find them directly below.

No need to wait until November 24, because interesting promotions are already available and allow you to take advantage of still substantial stocks. If more attractive prices could be offered next week, we will then have to react very quickly to benefit from these offers with stocks undoubtedly more limited. For AirPods 3 fans, it is already possible to make substantial savings, with several sites, including the giant Amazon, offering reductions on the usual price of 199 euros set by Apple. Take advantage of these deals today before the big day of Black Friday.

After a classic AirPods model displayed at 99 euros in recent days, we also have AirPods 2 displayed at reduced prices on several online sales sites, including CDiscount. It's obviously not the latest generation but it's undoubtedly the best way to take advantage of low prices while still getting headphones of recognized quality. Rakuten also offers reduced prices on these AirPods 2.

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case and MagSafe compatibility are most often offered at a price of 279 euros. It is this price that you will have to scrutinize during Black Friday to try to take advantage of good deals on Apple's latest high-end headphones.

The 3rd generation of AirPods was released at the end of 2021. Its short history therefore allows it to now benefit from interesting promotions, even if the best prices will undoubtedly be on the side of the AirPods 2. Here is what can be found right now a few days before Black Friday 2023.

AirPods Pro are Apple's most premium headphone products. They integrate an active noise reduction mechanism, a “transparency” mode, unique to AirPods. We also find on these wireless headphones a spatial audio mode with dynamic tracking of head movements. They are therefore logically much more expensive but promotions still take place on these AirPods Pro. Here is a selection to judge the price differences at the main merchants a few days before Black Friday 2023.

The AirPods Max are also still one of the headphones offered at regularly discounted prices as the end-of-year holidays approach. Although very expensive when they were launched, they are still excellent today. Less popular than AirPods, “Max” headsets should benefit from some promotions for this year’s Black Friday 2023.