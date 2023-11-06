Black Friday AirPods: first promotions in progress, what offers on the new AirPods Pro USB-C?

BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS. AirPods, Apple's famous little wireless headphones, are always very popular during Black Friday. This year, the new generation of AirPods Pro 2 is particularly eagerly awaited.

It is one of the most sought-after products in recent years during successive editions of Black Friday. The 2023 vintage of this major end-of-year promotional operation should be no exception to the rule, a few weeks after the presentation of the new generation of AirPods Pro 2 in the wake of the launch of the iPhone 15. Some models are differentiate from the older ones by offering a new charging device via a USB-C socket on the charging case.

If a few flash sales could appear in the first hours of the event, Apple's small headphones being excellent call products for online sales platforms, it is mainly on the other AirPods models that promotions are expected to be the most numerous. This is already the case since flash sales were announced at the beginning of November.

The editorial team was thus able to find, for example, AirPods 2 with a white wired charging box for less than 100 euros on CDiscount. The price displayed is 109 euros but it is possible to benefit from an additional 10% reduction if you join the CDiscount program at will!

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case and MagSafe compatibility are most often offered at a price of 279 euros. It is this price that you will have to scrutinize during Black Friday to try to take advantage of good deals on Apple's latest high-end headphones.

The 3rd generation of AirPods was released at the end of 2021. Its short history therefore allows it to now benefit from interesting promotions, even if the best prices will undoubtedly be on the side of the AirPods 2. Here is what can be found right now a few days before Black Friday 2023.

AirPods Pro are Apple's most premium headphone products. They integrate an active noise reduction mechanism, a “transparency” mode, unique to AirPods. We also find on these wireless headphones a spatial audio mode with dynamic tracking of head movements. They are therefore logically much more expensive but promotions still take place on these AirPods Pro. Here is a selection to judge the price differences at the main merchants a few days before Black Friday 2023.

The AirPods Max are also still one of the headphones offered at regularly discounted prices as the end-of-year holidays approach. Although very expensive when they were launched, they are still excellent today. Less popular than AirPods, “Max” headsets should benefit from some promotions for this year’s Black Friday 2023.