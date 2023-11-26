Black Friday AirPods: final promotions on AirPods 2 and 3, the latest Cyber ​​Monday good deals

BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS. Black Friday is coming to an end but it is still possible to find promotions on Apple AirPods this Monday by taking advantage of Cyber ​​Monday!

It's almost done ! Black Friday 2023 is coming to an end and you now have to hurry to take advantage of the final promotions made this Monday on the occasion of Cyber ​​Monday, which targets good deals available only online. Are you looking for AirPods, Apple's small wireless headphones that have invaded the market in just a few years?

Hurry up, offers and promotions are still available but they are fewer than during the weekend. This Monday morning, we still found AirPods 2 for 109 euros on Amazon, a price very close to that made during Black Friday: 99 euros, a record.

If we have a good plan to recommend to you, it still remains on AirPods 3 version 2022 with Lightning cable for 169 euros compared to 199 euros usually. This is a rare opportunity to take advantage of a reduced price on very recent devices since they were presented last September during Apple's last Keynote!

AirPods 2 Pro are also on sale! The high-end versions of Apple's wireless headphones have been equipped with a USB-C charging port since the start of the 2023 school year, to comply with European regulations. It will also be more practical for users of the latest iPhone 15 who benefit from the same port. The other features are unchanged, including superior sound quality. Priced at 279 euros upon release, the AirPods Pro 2 are priced at 239 euros on the web, notably at the giant Amazon. A great opportunity to take advantage of reduced prices before the end-of-year holidays.

The 3rd generation of AirPods was released at the end of 2021. Its short history therefore allows it to now benefit from interesting promotions, even if the best prices are undoubtedly to be looked at on the AirPods 2 side. Here is what can be found online right now.

The AirPods Max are also still one of the headphones offered at regularly discounted prices as the end-of-year holidays approach. Although very expensive when they were launched, they are still excellent today. Less popular than AirPods, “Max” headsets are benefiting from some promotions for this vintage of Black Friday 2023. Without reaching any new heights yet...

As a reminder, Black Friday has never really been a key date for Apple, which generally participates only timidly in the operation. On the other hand, it is a major meeting place for resellers such as Amazon, Fnac, CDiscount, Boulanger and Darty. Please note, the prices indicated on this page are for information purposes only and are subject to change.