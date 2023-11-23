Black Friday AirPods: AirPods 2 liquidated at an insane price, Apple is overwhelmed

BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS. Apple's famous little headphones, the AirPods, are on sale during Black Friday. Here are the offers that we found for you this Friday, including a price under 100 euros.

This year, for Black Friday 2023, are you targeting a particular product, AirPods? These stars of Black Friday are the subject of great promotions year after year. Good news, the 2023 vintage is very good! The recent AirPods Pro 2, released in September in the wake of the last Keynote, but also the AirPods 3 are displayed with crossed out prices allowing you to make great savings. It's sometimes even better than expected since, for the first time, AirPods 2 have passed the symbolic bar of 100 euros to be priced at 99 euros!

We thus spotted the AirPods 3 version 2022 with Lightning cable for 169 euros compared to 199 euros usually. It's still a rare opportunity to take advantage of a reduced price on very recent devices since they were presented last September during Apple's last Keynote! And it is possible to find even cheaper online, for example at Rakuten by taking advantage of small flash offers...

AirPods 2 Pro are also on sale! The high-end versions of Apple's wireless headphones have been equipped with a USB-C charging port since the start of the 2023 school year, to comply with European regulations. It will also be more practical for users of the latest iPhone 15 who benefit from the same port. The other features are unchanged, including superior sound quality. Priced at 279 euros upon release, the AirPods Pro 2 are priced at 239 euros on the web, notably at the giant Amazon. A great opportunity to take advantage of reduced prices before the end-of-year holidays.

The 3rd generation of AirPods was released at the end of 2021. Its short history therefore allows it to now benefit from interesting promotions, even if the best prices are undoubtedly to be looked at on the AirPods 2 side. Here is what can be found online right now.

The AirPods Max are also still one of the headphones offered at regularly discounted prices as the end-of-year holidays approach. Although very expensive when they were launched, they are still excellent today. Less popular than AirPods, “Max” headsets are benefiting from some promotions for this vintage of Black Friday 2023. Without reaching any new heights yet...

As a reminder, Black Friday has never really been a key date for Apple, which generally participates only timidly in the operation. On the other hand, it is a major meeting place for resellers such as Amazon, Fnac, CDiscount, Boulanger and Darty. Please note, the prices indicated on this page are for information purposes only and are subject to change.