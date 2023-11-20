Black Friday 2023: the iPhone 15 drops to just 360 euros with this mobile plan!

Black Friday is entering its home stretch this week for iPhones as for the rest. And to gain new subscribers, Bouygues Telecom has decided to release the big promo of the week on the iPhone 15.

This time, we're not joking anymore. While Black Friday 2023 is now fast approaching and merchants are competing in their imagination to make you buy until Friday, mobile operators are getting in on the action. And there’s one who doesn’t skimp on promotions. This Tuesday, November 21, Bouygues Telecom unveiled a completely crazy offer for subscribing to a new mobile plan: the operator is offering the iPhone 15 128 GB, Apple's very latest model, for 15 euros per month for 24 months, or... only 360 euros! Knowing that the iPhone 15 currently costs 969 euros on the Apple website, more than 600 euros in savings can be made on the smartphone.

Obviously, this Black Friday offer on the iPhone 15 is not without compensation. Bouygues Telecom manages to obtain this totally incredible price thanks to an immediate 100 euro discount when subscribing to a new plan, 150 euro bonus for trading in your old mobile. The iPhone 15 is then offered for 1 euro 21.57 euros per month for 24 months for any new subscription to a 200GB plan. The package for its part is obviously not free: you will have to pay 26.99 euros for the first six months for the entry offer, then 39.99 euros per month.

To benefit from this huge deal from Bouygues on the iPhone 15 during Black Friday, you must also commit to a two-year subscription, i.e. 24 months. The package will therefore cost 161.94 euros for the first 6 months then 719.82 euros for the remaining 18 months, for a total of 881.76 euros for the 200 GB package alone, and more if you like. But until then, another desire for change may take over...

This offer remains a superb bargain for anyone who wants to change their smartphone during Black Friday to have one of the best, while changing their mobile plan. The iPhone 15 128 GB, Apple's latest, is indeed a concentrate of innovations and improvements compared to previous iPhones. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with impressive resolution for an unparalleled viewing experience. The new A17 Bionic processor ensures fast and smooth performance, ideal for multitasking, demanding games and augmented reality. With 128GB of storage, the iPhone 15 offers plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos. iOS 17, Apple's latest operating system, comes preinstalled.

The camera has also been improved, with a triple camera system including a 48MP main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle and a telephoto lens, offering optical zoom capabilities and better low-light performance. The Deep Fusion feature uses artificial intelligence to enhance details and textures in images.

Battery life has also been optimized, allowing prolonged use without frequent recharging. Wireless charging and fast charging are also available. The iPhone 15 incorporates 5G connectivity, ensuring super-fast internet browsing and data downloading.