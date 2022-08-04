Bison Futé: what traffic on Saturday August 6 and Sunday August 7?

SMART ONE. This Saturday, August 6, 2022 promises to be bottled up on the roads. Bison Futé predicts many slowdowns in mainland France for the day. We take stock.

[Updated August 4, 2022 5:58 PM] Traffic will be uneven for the weekend of August 6-7, 2022. Motorists will struggle on Saturday with a day marked by slowdowns. Bison Futé classifies all of metropolitan France in red in the direction of returns and red and black in the direction of departures. Indeed, traffic will be "extremely difficult" (black) in the direction of departures in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and on the Mediterranean arc. Sunday August 7 will be more lenient with France mainly in green in the direction of departures and returns. On the other hand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the Mediterranean arc will be plagued by "difficult traffic" (yellow) in the direction of and on the return to resorts.

Saturday August 6, a particularly complicated day awaits motorists. Indeed, after a slightly milder Friday, Saturday is classified in red in the direction of returns and red and black in the direction of departures by Bison Futé. Indeed, traffic will be "extremely difficult" (black) in the direction of departures in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and on the Mediterranean arc. To avoid traffic jams as much as possible, Bison Futé gives some advice to motorists. Thus, in the direction of departures leave or cross Île-de-France after 12 p.m., avoid the A13 motorway, between Paris and Rouen, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and between Rouen and Caen, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., avoid the motorway A11, between Paris and Le Mans, from 11 am to 4 pm, avoid the A6 motorway, between Beaune and Lyon, from 9 am to 1 pm, avoid the A7 motorway, between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille, from 1 pm to 6 pm, avoid the A71 motorway, between Orléans and Clermont-Ferrand, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., avoid the A75 motorway, between Clermont-Ferrand and Montpellier, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the direction of returns, return to or cross Île-de-France before 2 p.m., avoid the A11 motorway, between Le Mans and Paris, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., avoid the A10 motorway, between Bordeaux and Poitiers, from 12 p.m. 4 p.m., avoid the A7 motorway, between Marseille and Salon-de-Provence, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., avoid the A75 motorway, between Montpellier and Clermont-Ferrand, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel towards France, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (waiting more than 1 hour).

Sunday, August 7 will be significantly less congested on the roads. Thus, Bison Futé classifies a large part of France in green in the direction of departures and returns. On the other hand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the Mediterranean arc will be the scene of "difficult traffic" (yellow) towards and on the way back from resorts. To make your life easier, Bison Futé has nevertheless provided some advice on its site. In the direction of departures, avoid taking the Fleury toll gate on the A6 motorway towards the province, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., avoid the A6 motorway, between Beaune and Lyon, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., avoid the A8 motorway, between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., avoid the A20 motorway, between Limoges and Brives-la-Gaillarde, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., avoid the A71 motorway, between Orléans and Clermont-Ferrand , from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., avoid the A62 motorway, between Bordeaux and Toulouse, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.