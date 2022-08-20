Bison Futé: traffic jams in the direction of the returns... All the forecasts for the weekend!

SMART ONE. Traffic will be greatly slowed down in the return direction this Saturday August 20 and Sunday August 21, 2022. Thus, Bison Futé sees red throughout mainland France. All news and forecasts.

[Updated August 20 at 1:03 p.m.] Congested weekend ahead on metropolitan roads. As the summer holidays are coming to an end, many Augustians will be on the road to return to their places of residence. Bison Futé sees red on Saturday August 20 and Sunday August 21 in the direction of returns. As for departures, we can only advise you to leave on Sunday. Indeed, on Saturday, traffic will be "difficult" (yellow) throughout the territory, and even "very difficult" in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and on the Mediterranean arc. Sunday, the traffic will be more fluid with a day classified in green on most of France, except in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and on the Mediterranean arc where Bison Futé sees young. You can find all the forecasts for the days of Saturday and Sunday below.

For the days of Saturday August 20, 2022, Bison futé gives advice to motorists to avoid sections of road which are likely to be congested. thus, in the direction of departures:

And in the direction of returns:

For the days of Sunday August 21, 2022, Bison futé gives advice to motorists to avoid sections of road which are likely to be congested. In the direction of departures:

In the direction of returns: