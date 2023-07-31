Bison Futé: the worst weekend of the summer is coming, the first predictions for August 4-7, 2023

SMART ONE. The first weekend of August will be marked by heavy traifc on the motorways of France and towards the seaside. Here are the first forecasts for the period from August 4 to 7, 2023.

[Updated July 31, 2023 at 6:06 p.m.] Bison Futé is planning a very complicated weekend on the roads of France for the first weekend of August. The agency has placed red in the direction of departures but above all black is expected for the day of Saturday August 5, 2023.

Bison Futé already recommends anticipating his departure or delaying it to Sunday, classified orange. The day of Saturday August 5 is already announced as "the most difficult of the summer on all the major axes" of the country.

From Friday, traffic will be very difficult in the direction of departures. Bison Futé classified this day in red throughout the country. Several areas will be particularly busy:

In the direction of returns, the day is classified as orange with heavy traffic, particularly on all axes along the Mediterranean.

Saturday, August 5, 2023 promises to be the busiest day of the summer for Bison Futé. From the very beginning of the morning, Bison Futé expects extremely heavy traffic on the A7, A9 and A10 motorways but also on the A61, A71 and A75. The A43 motorway will also be particularly busy in the Lyon-Chambéry direction, especially between late morning and early afternoon. Same thing on the N205 towards the Mont-Blanc tunnel and on the A75 between Montpellier and Clermont-Ferrand.

There will be better this Sunday with orange in the direction of the departures. Among the big difficulties of the day expected, the A10 between Orléans and Tours in the morning then at Bordeaux especially as the evening approaches and the A7 on the segment between Lyon and Orange are reported. It is also advisable to leave or cross Ile de France and the major cities of the country before 8 a.m., to avoid the A71 at Clermont-Ferrand between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. .

