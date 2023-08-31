Bison Futé: last wave of returns, heavy traffic on the A7 and in Ile-de-France on Friday

SMART ONE. For this last weekend before the start of the school year, there will still be a few people on the roads in the direction of returns on Friday and Saturday.

[Updated September 1, 2023 9:44 AM] That's it, it's over! The school holidays of millions of schoolchildren end this weekend. If many French people have already returned to their homes to prepare for the start of the school year, this Monday, August 4, this is not the case for everyone. Thus, traffic on the highways will be further disrupted on Friday and Saturday, two days classified orange by Bison Futé. Traffic difficulties will nevertheless be much less significant than during previous weekends since only the Rhône Valley and Île-de-France will be affected by major traffic jams.

Friday, the difficulties will appear at the beginning of the afternoon in Île-de-France, particularly on the A10 from the toll of Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines. The last returns from holidays combined with traffic returning to normal in the Paris region could accentuate the difficulties when leaving the offices. On the A7, between Orange and Lyon, it is in the middle of the afternoon that the biggest slowdowns are expected.

