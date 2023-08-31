Bison Futé: last returns on Saturday, traffic will be very dense in the Paris region

SMART ONE. There will still be people on the roads in the direction of returns this Saturday during the last weekend before the start of the school year.

[Updated Sep 2, 2023 7:32 AM] That's it, it's over! The school holidays of millions of schoolchildren end this weekend. If many French people have already returned to their homes to prepare for the start of the school year, this Monday, August 4, this is not the case for everyone. Thus, traffic on the highways will be further disrupted on Saturday, a day classified orange by Bison Futé. Traffic difficulties will nevertheless be much less significant than during previous weekends since only the Rhône Valley and Île-de-France will be affected by major traffic jams.

Like Friday, the main traffic difficulties will be concentrated in Ile-de-France and in the Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne region. But they will start earlier, from late morning in the Paris region and from midday on the A7 between Orange and Lyon. They will in fact last a little longer than the day before, even if the return to normal in the Rhône valley is expected at the start of the evening, unlike in Île-de-France.

What is the traffic on Saturday September 2? Detailed forecasts

In the direction of departures:

In the direction of returns:

What is the traffic on Sunday, September 3? Detailed forecasts

In the direction of departures:

In the direction of returns: