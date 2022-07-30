Bison Futé: first traffic jams for this Black Saturday, traffic news

SMART ONE. The first big traffic jams of the weekend of the traditional crossover of the summer are there. Bison Futé saw black on Saturday July 30 and red on Sunday.

[Updated July 30, 2022 12:47 PM] Traffic jams disrupt traffic this busy weekend. This Saturday July 30, 2022, at 12:45 p.m., the cumulative slowdowns are spread over 702 km. A lower figure than the same day last year which had seen, at the same time, traffic being slowed down to 926 km. While July residents are returning home and August residents are rushing to their vacation spots, certain motorway sectors are particularly disrupted, and therefore to be avoided. On the A10, Bison Futé lists no less than 104 km of traffic jams. The A9 and the A75 are also particularly affected with, respectively, 82 and 43 km of slowdown. Note for Parisians traveling to Bordeaux: motorists are faced with a 17.6 km traffic jam on the A10.

Saturday will be the worst day, if not one of the worst, of the summer on the roads. Bison Futé has placed the whole of France in black for the direction of departures and in red for the direction of returns. Traffic is expected to be dense or even very heavy on many axes. Bison Futé recommends leaving early if you have to leave or pass through Ile de France, before noon to avoid peak traffic. Other routes and schedules should be avoided, if possible:

In the direction of returns, Bison Futé also advises to leave early, especially if you have to return or go to Ile de France. Bison Futé recommends doing it before 2 p.m.

Finally, for Sunday July 31, Bison Futé sees orange overall in the direction of departures, except for the Rhône-Alpes region classified as red. It will be better in the direction of returns with green over a large part of France and orange in Rhône-Alpes, PACA and all around the Mediterranean.

Bison Futé advises leaving or crossing Ile de France before 7 a.m. this Sunday, July 31. Several roads, highways and schedules are not recommended by Bison Futé:

In the direction of returns, Bison Futé recommends returning to or crossing Ile de France before 2 p.m.: