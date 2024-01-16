Birth leave: what remuneration is planned under the future system?

A right for parents of newborns will replace a system already in force, announced Emmanuel Macron. What does it consist on ?

This was one of the main announcements of the big press conference at the start of the year. While this had already been outlined several months ago, Emmanuel Macron formalized the creation of a new leave for new parents, in addition to maternity and paternity leave. The goal: that they can take time to care for their child in the first weeks of life while being adequately remunerated. This new system aims to replace the current parental leave (which can be taken after maternity/paternity leave), which is financially uninteresting for the vast majority of French people. Here is what we know about this future right.

If it is still in its infancy, birth leave will be leave that parents can take, at the same time or in turn, after the birth of a child and after the end of maternity leave. (6 weeks after birth) and paternity (up to 6 months after birth), which must be taken over a specified minimum period.

According to the elements indicated by the President of the Republic, birth leave can be taken for six months by each parent, for a total duration of one year. The latter would be drastically reduced since the current parental leave can be taken for three years.

The precise amount has not yet been determined, but one thing is certain: "it will be well beyond the current maximum €429" which can be received within the framework of parental leave, said Aurore Bergé, minister responsible for 'Equality between women and men, at the microphone of Sudradio. “The objective is that it is proportionate to the salary,” she continued, specifying that, “obviously, it will not maintain 100% of your salary.” Negotiations with employer and union organizations are underway.

Mystery. Neither Emmanuel Macron nor Aurore Bergé have given a timetable for the implementation of this new system. This summer, the minister announced that she wanted to reform the parental leave system by 2025. The deadline must still be confirmed.