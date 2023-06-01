It's an age-old debate that tears sports fans apart: who is the greatest sportsman of all time? We asked ChatGPT to decide...

At the coffee machine for the grown-ups or in the playground for the little ones, almost all of us have already had this debate: who is the greatest sportsman of all time? The consensus being not found within the editorial staff of Linternaute, we asked the question to ChatGPT, hoping that the new reference of artificial intelligence would make everyone agree.

“It is difficult to single out a single sportsman as the greatest of all time, as it often depends on the criteria used to assess greatness,” ChatGPT begins cautiously in its response. But the AI ​​"however" delivers a list of "a few sportsmen who are often considered among the greatest in history in their respective sports":

And ChatGPT concludes: "It should be noted that this list is subjective and that other athletes may also be considered the greatest of all time, depending on personal preferences and judging criteria".

Note that this ranking does not include, for example, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for football. No more than Rafael Nadal for tennis, Michael Schumacher for F1, Tiger Woods for golf, Michael Phelps for swimming, Usain Bolt for athletics or even Valentino Rossi in MotoGP. Nor does NFL legend Tom Brady appear. But the IA clarifies that "it is important to note that this list is subject to debate and that there are many other incredible sportsmen who could also be included in this list, such as LeBron James (Basketball), Sachin Tendulkar ( Cricket), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (Athletics), Babe Ruth (Baseball) and many more".

"If I had to choose just one name, many people consider boxer Muhammad Ali to be the greatest sportsman of all time because of his influence beyond the sport itself," ChatGPT adds when finally asked to to slice. "Ali was an extraordinary athlete, a multiple time heavyweight champion of the world, and he made history with his unique fighting style and charismatic personality. Outside the ring, he was a strong advocate for civil rights and social justice, using his fame to promote important causes. His impact on sport and society in general makes him an emblematic and unforgettable figure", argues the chatbot.