Bielle-Biarrey absent, Mauvaka holder, the France – Ireland line-up

The composition of the French XV for the first match of the 6 Nations Tournament was revealed this Wednesday January 31 by Fabien Galthié.

Fabien Galthié revealed his first post-World Cup lineup for the kickoff of the 6 Nations Tournament, this Friday, February 2 against Ireland. At the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, the staff of the French team made several important choices with the presence of Mauvaka at hooker despite the return of Marchand or the presence of Moefana on the wing in place of Bielle- Biarrey. For Mauvaka, Fabien Galthié justified this choice. "Peato performed very well during the World Cup, he was able to take over from Julien as a starter. Peato is in great shape, Julien is coming back, he had knee surgery, he is starting to play a series of matches, "He is able to wear the jersey. He is a finisher, which for me is the supreme responsibility: to finish the match."

Concretely, this new XV of France still remains in continuity with only a few adjustments. "We have kept an essential framework which makes the team perform, we have preserved what makes the team strong. In the major changes, the men. What has changed in the method are small details on the defense, the attack, the content of the day with Nicolas Jeanjean with a more in-depth vision to ensure that we are better prepared” explained Fabien Galthié.

The Blues line-up against Ireland: Ramos - Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Moefana - (o) Jalibert, (m) Lucu - Ollivon, Alldritt (cap), Cros - Willemse, Gabrillagues - Atonio, Mauvaka, Baille.

Substitutes: Marchand, Wardi, Aldegheri, Woki, R. Taofifenua, Boudehent, Le Garrec, Bielle-Biarrey.