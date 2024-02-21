Biden's violent insults to Putin are worthy of Trump

Joe Biden attacked Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Democratic Party donors in San Francisco. He violently insulted him.

Joe Biden is in the race for re-election in November 2024. Facing him, Donald Trump intends to make his comeback. This Wednesday, he stood out during his meeting with Democratic Party donors in San Francisco. While the president promised to announce sanctions against Russia this Friday after the death of opponent Alexei Navalny in prison, he made a statement whose language was surprising.

"The existential threat is climate change. There's that crazy bastard Putin, and others, and you always have to worry about nuclear war, but the existential threat to humanity It’s climate change,” he said, according to AFP.

Describing his Russian counterpart as “SOB” or “son of a bitch”, Joe Biden did not mince his words. In the past, he had been content with “butcher” or “war criminal”. However, this is not the first time that the American president has resorted to such an insult. He attacked a Fox News journalist in these terms in January 2022 when he thought the microphone was off.

For his part, Vladimir Putin nevertheless affirmed this Wednesday that he was ready to work with the winner of the next American presidential election, as reported by Le Figaro. The Russian president even claimed to have a preference for Joe Biden: “Biden is a more experienced person. He is predictable, he is an old-fashioned politician.”

Joe Biden's comments were all the more poorly received. The spokesperson for the Russian presidency pointed out such words: “It is a huge shame for the United States that the president of such a country uses such a lexicon,” Dmitry Peskov said in a video, according to BFMTV.

During this speech, Joe Biden also attacked Donald Trump, who compared himself to Alexei Navalny following his problems with American justice. “If I had said something like that in front of you 10 or 15 years ago, you would all have thought that I had to be forcibly interned,” Joe Biden replied.