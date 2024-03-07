Biden attacks Trump head-on to launch his campaign

Joe Biden delivered his final speech to the US Congress before the presidential election. Appearing to launch his campaign, the president took every opportunity to criticize his main rival: Donald Trump.

Joe Biden is in good shape and determined to do battle with his main rival for the American presidential election who appeared before Congress this Thursday, March 7. For his State of the Union speech, the last before the end-of-year election, the tenant of the White House showed himself ready to go on the campaign trail, despite those who criticize him for his age advance. The 81-year-old man also took pains to respond to criticism assuring that at his age “certain things become clearer than ever”. “I know it doesn’t seem like it, but I’ve been here a long time,” the Democratic candidate for re-election even joked. A speech which, unlike Joe Biden's previous speeches, was not marked by a new slip of the tongue.

Defending his candidacy for the American presidential election as the best option for the United States, Joe Biden discussed several key subjects of the electoral campaign - the war in Ukraine, that in Gaza, but also the American economy and the defense of abortion – and took every opportunity to attack Donald Trump, his positions and his ideas. The American president also referred criticism of his old age to the Republican millionaire, calling him “a man of his age”. The two candidates are actually only four years apart, aged 81 and 77 respectively.